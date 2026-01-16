Three killed in horror crash on Durban-bound N3

A truck driver sustained moderate injuries.

Three people who were riding in the back of a bakkie have been killed in a horrific accident in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the accident occurred on the N3 Durban-bound highway, just before the Shongweni off-ramp on Friday morning,

‘Chaos’

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on scene just after 9.15am after receiving numerous calls and found “total chaos”.

“Paramedics found a bakkie engulfed in flames. Immediately, the eThekwini fire department was dispatched.

Paramedics assessed the scene and found that it is believed a Truck and a Bakkie had collided before the bakkie collided with the barriers where workers were working and burst into flames, the truck lost control and veered through the centre median and across the northbound carriageway down an embankment,” Jamieson said.

ALSO READ: SA music star Makhadzi hospitalised after car crash en route to Joburg

Three killed

Jamieson added that the truck driver sustained moderate injuries.

Four construction workers had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene by ALS Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care that they required.

“Unfortunately, the three occupants of the bakkie sustained fatal injuries, and there was nothing Paramedics could do for them; they were declared deceased on the scene. The N3 Durban Bound has been closed and will be for some time,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the events leading up to the crash are unknown; however, police and the Road Traffic Inspectorate were in attendance and will be investigating further.

Heavy-duty truck crash

Meanwhile, one person was killed and another injured in a tragic motor vehicle accident involving two heavy-duty trucks in Ekurhuleni.

The accident occurred on R21 South near the Atlas Road off-ramp late Thursday evening.

The City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson, Tikkie MacDonald, said they responded to the accident just before 9:30pm.

MacDonald said preliminary investigations suggested that the driver of the first truck had experienced a mechanical breakdown and was in the process of repairing the vehicle when a second truck collided with him from behind.

The site was handed over to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) for a formal investigation into the exact cause of the accident.

ALSO READ: JUST IN: M1 Highway completely closed after multi-vehicle accident