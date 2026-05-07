Three Saps constables killed in shooting linked to former police couple in Kariega

Ipid is investigating the incident after it was found that a Saps state firearm was used.

Three South African Police Service (Saps) constables are dead after a male officer allegedly forced entry into a home where his former girlfriend, also a serving constable, was with another male colleague, in a shooting that claimed all three lives in the early hours of Thursday morning.

What happened on Rudman Street

Just before 1am, the Saps received a report of shots being fired at a residential address on Rudman Street in Kariega.

Responding officers arrived to find three constables with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Saps Eastern Cape spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, two of the officers were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third was rushed to Cuyler Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Gantana confirmed that the identities of the three constables had not yet been released, as next-of-kin notifications were still being completed.

“The incident unfolded at approximately 00:45 at 21 Rudman Street, Kariega,” she said.

Domestic dispute with fatal consequences

According to Gantana, preliminary investigations point to what appears to have been a domestic altercation that ended in tragedy.

A male constable, understood to be the former boyfriend of a female constable, allegedly forced entry into the home where she and another male constable were present.

“Witnesses reported hearing shots fired, after which all three members sustained fatal injuries.”

Gantana confirmed that physical evidence had been secured at the scene.

“A state-issued firearm was confiscated at the scene, along with 10 live rounds,” she said.

She added that ballistic analysis would form a central part of the ongoing investigation.

Independent oversight body to probe the deaths

Gantana stated that because the deaths occurred as a result of police action, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been formally notified and will conduct a parallel investigation in terms of the Ipid Act.

“The Saps has also opened an internal disciplinary docket,” she added.

Gantana cautioned that the release of further information would be limited at this stage.

“No further details can be released at this stage to protect the integrity of the investigation,” she said.

Provincial commissioner extends condolences

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata described the incident as a profound loss, saying three young officers had died under deeply painful circumstances.

“This is a tragic and devastating loss for the Saps family,” he said.

The commissioner confirmed that support structures had been activated for both affected colleagues and the families of the deceased.

“We are providing trauma debriefing and counselling to all members affected, and we will ensure the families receive the support they need during this difficult time,” Ncata said.