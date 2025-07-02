Thumbs up for those who #DriveNowTextLater: Discovery Insure and bp launch nationwide road safety campaign

The campaign asks all motorists to make a simple but powerful public pledge: don’t text while driving.

Discovery Insure’s telematics data shows that just 20 seconds on a phone increases accident risk by over 60% and that cellphone-linked distraction is the biggest contributor to road accidents in the country.

Discovery Insure and bp launch the #DriveNowTextLater campaign — a national movement to stop drivers from texting while driving.

Drivers are encouraged to pledge not to text and drive by applying a thumb sticker as a visible reminder of their commitment to put phones away and keep eyes on the road, and hands engaged in safe driving.

Pledgers can win a share of R1 million by participating and sharing their commitment on social media.

Discovery Insure, in partnership with bp Southern Africa (bpSA), has launched a bold new nationwide campaign: #DriveNowTextLater.

This high-impact initiative tackles one of South Africa’s deadliest driving behaviours — texting while driving – by calling on all motorists to make a visible and public pledge to put phones away and keep eyes on the road, and hands engaged in safe driving.

This nationwide campaign is designed to disrupt this dangerous norm and help make the country’s roads safer for everyone.

The campaign asks all motorists to make a simple but powerful public pledge: don’t text while driving. Drivers who fill up for R600 or more at participating bp service stations will receive a thumb sticker – a visible reminder on the finger most often used to send texts. By placing the sticker on their thumbnail, scanning the QR code and taking a digital pledge, then posting their pledge to social media using the hashtag #DriveNowTextLater, motorists commit to keeping their phones down and their attention on the road.

This simple gesture could save lives—and possibly win participants a cash prize. Those who share their pledge stand to win a share of R1 million, turning positive behaviour into tangible rewards.

How South African drivers can take part:

From the 9 th of April to the 13 th of July 2025, fill up at any participating bp service station, spending R600 or more to qualify.

of April to the 13 of July 2025, fill up at any participating bp service station, spending R600 or more to qualify. Get your thumb sticker and scan the QR code to take the pledge.

Post your photo with the sticker to social media using #DriveNowTextLater.

Stand to win your share of R1 million in prizes.

bpSA GM for Mobility & Convenience Nokwanda Khumalo adds, “At bp, safety is at the heart of everything we do – for our teams, our customers and the communities we serve.

The #DriveNowTextLater campaign aligns with our safety leadership culture and allows us to extend that commitment to every person who drives into our forecourts. It’s about creating safer journeys and supporting a culture where people can get to their loved ones safely every time.”

Just 20 seconds of phone use while driving increases your risk of an accident by more than 60%

“The dangers of texting while driving can’t be overstated. It’s time to make texting while driving socially unacceptable, just like drinking and driving has become,” says CEO of Discovery Insure, Robert Attwell. “Discovery Insure’s telematics data shows clearly that distracted driving – especially using a cellphone behind the wheel – is putting South African drivers at serious risk.”

The #DriveNowTextLater campaign is underpinned by Discovery Insure’s Vitality Drive programme, which uses telematics and behavioural science to reward safe driving. With more than 20 billion kilometres of driving data and more than 500 000 trips logged daily, Discovery Insure has unique insight into the behaviours behind road risk.

“In May last year, we shared the results of research into factors that influence vehicle accident risk,” explains Attwell. “The data showed that while environmental factors like road conditions and vehicle factors contribute to road fatalities, human factors like driver behaviour play the biggest role. For Discovery Insure clients, more than 60% of motor vehicle fatalities were influenced by five behaviours: drinking and driving, cell phone usage while driving, excessive speeding, aggressive driving, and lack of vehicle care.

Notably, the data revealed that cell phone distractions were the biggest contributor to road accidents for our clients.”

Insure’s findings include:

Cellphone usage has overtaken speeding as the leading contributor to motor vehicle accidents in South Africa.

Just 20 seconds on a cellphone during a trip increased one’s risk of an accident by over 60% .

. Discovery Insure clients who submitted accident claims were 52% more likely to have used their phone than to have exceeded the speed limit on the day of the accident.

“We found a concerning rise in accidents due to distracted driving, overshadowing previous risk areas like night-time driving, reflecting a shift in risk patterns on the road. The research underscored the urgent need for behaviour change and for supporting interventions like telematics-based rewards, educational campaigns, and policy advocacy to address cellphone distractions while driving, which brings us to the launch of this exciting new campaign.”

“With all of this in mind, our new campaign is about sharing information and helping people to develop healthier driving habits,” says Attwell.

“It’s about shifting culture. We want to make safe driving aspirational, visible and rewarding. When someone wears that sticker on their thumb, they’re sending a message that their safety, and the safety of others, matters.”