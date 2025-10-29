TMPD vows zero tolerance this festive season

TMPD launched its festive season safety drive, focusing on gender-based violence, organised crime and border enforcement.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) chief has warned criminals that they would sit behind bars this coming festive season should they break the law in the capital.

The TMPD festive season drive was launched at Eersterust Sport Grounds yesterday.

It comprised of demonstrations of reaction services by the various departments, including a drug search with the TMPD K9 unit and arrest, and an attempted hijacking with members of the TMPD tactical unit.

Moya condemns gender-based violence

This was followed by a parade for the City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya and a moment of silence for the victims of the Mamelodi shooting on Sunday.

“Who shoots a 21 year old and a 22 year old? Who does that? What kind of society have we become where men think they are so entitled to women that when they don’t get what they want, they want to take the life that God has given to that woman? What kind of society are we becoming?” Moya said during her address at the launch.

She said while the city mourned the loss of the two women, they were not the only victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

TMPD chief commissioner Yolanda Faro said out of the TMPD’s top 10 priorities going into the festive season, which will focus on various aspects of crime, GBV was at number one.

Crime prevention plans target festive hotspots

Faro said they will launch the police’s 72-hour plan when a woman or child, the vulnerable and needy, is being attacked.

“We will also focus on breakins because when businesses close for the festive and people leave for holidays, the criminals will pounce on them,” she said.

Faro said police will be there when the workers get their annual bonuses and do shopping at malls for the festive season.

“The enforcement of border security is also a priority. Although we don’t do it as metro police, we will make sure all vehicles coming from the border into Tshwane are searched. We will look for illicit goods, human traffickers and undocumented immigrants,” she said.

Crackdown extends to organised and cross-border crime

Faro said any form of organised crime will not be tolerated.

“We will make sure criminals don’t use our roads to transport illegal goods,” she said.

“Illegals firearms, stolen goods and drugs will be seized. We want to go for the kingpins.

“We need to be intelligent, driven and for those who think they will bring drugs to the city, we are ready for them.

“There will be roadblocks to catch all the crooks and they will stay in jail for the rest of the festive season.”

