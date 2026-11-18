Forbes will question the investigating officer in the case.

Tony Forbes, the father of late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, is expected to question the police officer who investigated the death of Anele Tembe as the inquest into her death continues in the Western Cape.

The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court has given Tony the go-ahead to cross-examine the investigating officer.

The questioning is reportedly expected to take place on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

The inquest is examining the events that led to Tembe’s death on 11 April 2021, with the aim of determining whether any individual should be held legally accountable.

The 22-year-old woman fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel on Loop Street in Cape Town and was declared dead at the scene.

Since proceedings began in September this year, the court has heard testimony from several witnesses, including hotel employees, police officials, forensic experts and Robert Stefanutto, who attended to Tembe following her fall.

Tony Forbes to cross-examine cop at Anele Tembe death inquest

Addressing the media before Wednesday’s sitting, Forbes explained that he intended to use his opportunity to question the investigating officer to seek clarity on aspects of the probe that he believes may not have been adequately addressed.

He also made it clear that allegations of domestic violence involving his late son would form part of his questioning.

“I’m not going to be running away from issues like domestic violence. I’m going to ask the questions.

“I’m going to ask the question – what was the follow-up?” Forbes told reporters.

Another issue the father plans to raise concerns claims that Tembe had allegedly attempted to jump to her death at the Durban Hilton Hotel on 11 December 2020.

He believes the circumstances surrounding that incident warrant closer examination, particularly because there is a dispute about whether Tembe was suicidal.

“Was the statements that were made about the Hilton incident adequately investigated?

“Because it’s being used to corroborate an argument on this side that she was not suicidal so, therefore, I would expect that incident would be investigated thoroughly.”

Witness describes hearing Forbes’ screams

Meanwhile, a friend of the late rapper provided an account of the moments immediately after Tembe fell from the hotel.

The witness, who asked not to be identified, reportedly told the inquest that he was asleep when he was startled awake by AKA screaming in distress.

He testified that he recognised the slain musician’s voice and went out onto the balcony to find out what had happened.

According to the witness, he heard AKA, who was allegedly “hysterical“, shouting that Tembe had jumped.

The witness asked not to be identified.

Argument before fatal fall

The inquest has previously heard that Forbes told police that he and Tembe had argued earlier on the morning of her death.

According to the account presented, Tembe subsequently threatened to jump from the balcony.

Forbes allegedly told the police he did not believe she intended to act on the threat and “thought she was just playing” because she had previously done the same in Durban.

Two hotel guests have also testified that they heard loud noises before Tembe’s death.

The witnesses reportedly heard a woman repeatedly shouting: “Leave me, get away from me.”