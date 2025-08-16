Top 10 stories of the day: Marikana massacre anniversary | KZN N2 crash | Springboks lose

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 16 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, Saturday, 16 August 2025, marks 13 years since 34 mineworkers were gunned down by police in what is now remembered as the Marikana massacre.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from an accident along the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday morning has risen to six.

Furthermore, South Africa’s Springboks suffered an unexpected 38-22 defeat in their Rugby Championship opener against the Australian Wallabies at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Weather tomorrow: 17 August 2025

The South African Weather Service says the country can expect a mix of fog, partly cloudy skies, and isolated thundershowers across the provinces on Sunday. Full weather forecast here.

‘Government should hang their heads in shame’: Marikana massacre marks 13 years without justice

People on the Marikana koppie commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre on 16 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images

Saturday, 16 August 2025, marked 13 years since 34 mineworkers were gunned down by police in what is now remembered as the Marikana massacre.

The incident took place at the Lonmin platinum mine (now Sibanye-Stillwater) in the North West province during a wage protest in 2012.

Continue reading here.

Picture: Facebook / KZN Department of Transport

The number of deaths from an accident along the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday morning has risen to six.

This comes as the death toll from a separate, horrific crash in Limpopo also went up.

The KZN accident occurred between Amatikulu and Dokodweni, involving a light motor vehicle and a heavy motor vehicle.

Continue reading here.

Wallabies upset Springboks at Ellis Park: Four talking points

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth is wrapped up by the Wallabies defence during their Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday night.

Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Wallabies stunned a buzzing Ellis Park by pulling off a scarcely believable 38-22 come-from-behind win against the Springboks, earning the men from Down Under their first win at the ground in the professional era.

It was an extremely poor performance from the Boks, who initially got off to an amazing start, but then let in six unanswered tries as the Aussies incredibly came back to earn a well-deserved and comfortable win in the end.

Continue reading here.

McKenzie could be reported to Equality Court as SAHRC investigates k-word controversy

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Gallo Images

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed that it is investigating Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie over his old social media posts, which included the use of the ‘k-word’.

McKenzie faced a public backlash after posts he made on X, formerly known as Twitter, between 2011 and 2017 recently resurfaced.

Continue reading here.

Here’s why gambling can’t help you get rid of debt

Picture: iStock

Many South African consumers have turned to gambling to fix their finances, but unfortunately, experts say this is definitely not the answer.

All income groups are suffering financially and battling with debt, and cannot be blamed for thinking they will try just once to win a little money.

As consumers grapple with the pressure of rising living costs, high unemployment and economic uncertainty, more people are turning to gambling in the hopes of a quick financial fix.

Continue reading here.

Here are five more stories of the day:

