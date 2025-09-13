Top 10 stories of the day: ANCYL withdraws apology | Rogue factory shut down | Siblings jailed for murder

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 13 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, experts are sounding the alarm on South Africa’s rising childhood obesity rates, warning that the country is failing to protect children from unhealthy food environments.

Also, a Chinese-owned cement products company in Rustenburg has been shut down after a multi-departmental inspection exposed a string of legal and safety violations.

Meanwhile, the Springboks beat the All Blacks 43-10 in a Rugby Championship Test in Wellington, with six tries to New Zealand’s one.

Weather tomorrow: 14 September 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecasted partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming scattered to widespread in the east, where a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

ANC National General Council: Mbalula booed, apology withdrawn and another issued

The ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, criticised ANC Youth League members who booed him to vent their frustrations with conference resolutions.

FILE: ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during an ANC media briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images

Mbalula addressed the second ANCYL National General Council (NGC) held from Wednesday to Friday in Kimberley and used the podium to call out those who booed him.

CONTINUE READING: ANC National General Council: Mbalula booed, apology withdrawn and another issued

Chinese-owned Rustenburg factory shut down over violations

A Chinese-owned cement-product manufacturing firm in Rustenburg was shut down by a joint team from multiple government departments for failing to comply with several labour, safety, employment, and municipal law requirements.

Picture: iStock

Violations included lack of payslips, employment contracts, attendance registers; failure to register employees for unemployment insurance or declare them; unsafe machinery; improper or insufficient personal protective equipment, among others

According to Employment and Labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane, the company was allegedly found to be non-compliant with the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), the Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA), and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA).

CONTINUE READING: Labour dept probes inspection team after non-compliant Chinese-owned company tipped off

Siblings handed heavy sentences after traditional ceremony turns deadly

Two siblings from Mpumalanga, 35-year-old Gima and 31-year-old Bhutini Mavimbela, were sentenced to life imprisonment plus 18 additional years by the Carolina Regional Court after a traditional ceremony in Badplaas in September 2022 turned violent, resulting in one death and multiple injuries

Photo: iStock

The trouble began when a drink belonging to Bhutini was accidentally spilt, sparking an altercation.

The siblings allegedly stabbed the host, Muzi Mzimela, multiple times, killed him, and also attacked two other people with knives and bottles. One of those survived but suffered facial injuries.

CONTINUE READING: Siblings handed heavy sentences after traditional ceremony turns deadly

Obesity in children: Here’s where SA is going wrong

Experts are sounding the alarm on South Africa’s rising childhood obesity rates, warning that the country is failing to protect children from unhealthy food environments.

Picture: iStock

A UNICEF report shows obesity now affects one in 10 school-aged children worldwide, and South Africa is seeing a sharp rise among children under five and adolescents.

“Childhood overweight and obesity represent a significant public health challenge in South Africa,” said Gilbert Tshitaudzi, Nutrition Manager at UNICEF South Africa.

CONTINUE READING: Obesity in children: Here’s where SA is going wrong

Boks crush All Blacks 43–10 in Wellington

The Springboks beat the All Blacks 43-10 in a Rugby Championship Test in Wellington, with six tries to New Zealand’s one.

The All Blacks had a narrow lead of 10-7 at halftime, but the Boks dominated in the second half.

Damian Willemse was named man of the match in Wellington. Picture: Joe Allison/Getty Images

Damian Willemse was named Man of the Match thanks to a strong all-round performance: powerful carries, good tackling, and elusive running, plus scoring a well-taken try.

CONTINUE READING: Springbok player ratings from 43-10 win against All Blacks in Wellington

Here are five more news stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Netflix’s Bester show goes ahead | New twist in Jordaan case | All on line for Boks