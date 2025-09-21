Top 10 stories of the day: ANC leaders furious with Ramaphosa | Mashaba questions Zille’s capabilities | Man falls to his death on KZN bridge

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 21 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes doubts emerging on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa will see out his term after his admission that the DA is better than the ANC at running municipalities.

Meanwhile, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has joined others in voicing their doubts over Helen Zille’s suitability for the position of Mayor of Johannesburg.

Furthermore, the South African Police Services (Saps) in KwaZulu-Natal is said to be investigating the death of a man who fell from the N2 bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Weather tomorrow: 21 September 2025

Most parts of the country are expected to be warm on Monday, while coastal parts are warned of winds and waves.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said the damaging Coastal winds and waves can be expected between Plettenberg Bay and Port St Johns in the Western Cape.

Saws also issued a warning for damaging interior winds between Plettenberg Bay, in the Western Cape and Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Doubts are emerging on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa will see out his term after his admission that the DA is better than the ANC at running municipalities. He made the remarks at an ANC roll call meeting on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing councillors at FNB Stadium in Soweto. Picture: Facebook

“It is hugely painful each time when the auditor general comes to report to Cabinet, and they put up their report, and those municipalities that do best are not ANC-controlled municipalities.”

Will Ramaphosa see out his term? ANC leaders furious with president after DA comment

‘Will Soweto get services?’ – Mashaba questions whether Zille will be good for Joburg (VIDEO)

The DA said on Saturday that Helen Zille will be its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg. While some welcomed the news, others voiced their doubts over the DA leader’s suitability for the job. One of those is ActionSA president Herman Mashaba.

Helen Zille during the DA’s announcement of its Johannesburg mayoral candidate at Eyethu Shopping Centre in Soweto on 20 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Zille said she would restore service delivery in the city. “The only job of local government is to deliver quality basic services. Water. Sewage. Refuse removal. Roads. Traffic lights. Electricity,” she said. Mashaba took issue with this.

'Will Soweto get services?' – Mashaba questions whether Zille will be good for Joburg (VIDEO)

Man falls to his death on KZN bridge [Video]

The South African Police Services (Saps) in KwaZulu-Natal is said to be investigating the death of a man who fell from the N2 bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Picture: Arrive Alive

According to Arrive Alive, the KZN VIP Control Centre received multiple reports via social media about a suicide incident at the N2 bridge joining Umgeni Road.

This happens days after Suicide Prevention Day, which was observed on 10 September 2025.

Man falls to his death on KZN bridge [Video]

Police investigating murder after woman’s body found with missing parts in Muledane River

Police in Thohoyandou have launched a murder investigation after discovering a young woman’s body in the Muledane River at Mvudi Park on Saturday afternoon.

Murder investigation. Image: iStock

The gruesome discovery was made around 15:30 when authorities responded to a complaint.

Officers found an unidentified female floating in the water.

Police investigating murder after woman's body found with missing parts in Muledane River

Parliamentary committee urges government action over Coca-Cola job cuts in two provinces

The Select Committee on Economic Development and Trade has called on the government to step in as company closures trigger a domino effect of retrenchments.

For illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock



The latest company to announce retrenchments is Coca-Cola, making it the third company to cut jobs in the Eastern Cape in the past three months.

Parliamentary committee urges government action over Coca-Cola job cuts in two provinces

