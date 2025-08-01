Top 10 stories of the day: Police saga ad hoc committee list | Ramaphosa on Mashatile diamond | Gayton’s son under radar

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 1 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, Parliament has announced the members of the ad hoc committee that will investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about security matters.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Deputy President Paul Mashatile must account for himself after he failed to declare a diamond gifted to his wife by controversial businessman Louis Liebenberg.

Furthermore, the son of the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Calvyn Le’John, said he lives under the radar and that he steers away from the ‘son of Gayton McKenzie’ title.

Weather tomorrow: 2 August 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of isolated to scattered rain and showers expected along the east coast of South Africa, with possible damaging winds and waves along the coastal areas. This may result in difficulty in navigation at sea. Full weather forecast here.

Parliament announces members of ad hoc committee investigating Mkhwanazi allegations

Parliament has announced the members of the ad hoc committee that will investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about security matters.

This after the National Assembly (NA) adopted the joint report of the portfolio committee on police and the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development on the allegations made by Mkhwanazi on 23 July.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: EFF/X

The two committees have requested the process to be concluded within 90 days of the committee being instituted, provided that the timeframe may be amended or extended if necessary.

Here’s what Ramaphosa said about Mashatile’s diamond gift saga

Deputy President Paul Mashatile must account for himself after he failed to declare a diamond gifted to his wife by controversial businessman Louis Liebenberg, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday after the swearing-in of acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, Ramaphosa made it clear that the responsibility to respond lies with Mashatile himself.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: Gallo Images

“I can’t answer for him and he has answers for all his matters.

“We will need to wait for him to provide answers to all these questions. Only he can answer them. So let’s wait for that, and then we take the process from there,” Ramaphosa said.

‘Son of Gayton McKenzie’: Calvyn Le’John says he doesn’t live with the title

The son of the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Calvyn Le’John, said he lives under the radar and that he steers away from the ‘son of Gayton McKenzie’ title.

“I don’t live with the title of ‘the son of Gayton McKenzie’, I’ve never lived like that,” said Le’John in a recent interview with Robert Marawa on his radio show.

Gayton McKenzie and his eldest son Calvyn Le’John. Picture: Gayton Mckenzie/Facebook

“I’ve always tried to keep under the radar.” Le’John came under the spotlight recently after buying SuperSport United Football Club for R50 million and renaming it Siwelele FC.

Massive child abuse material seized in Standerton operation [PICS]

Police in Mpumalanga seized more than 56 000 videos and images of child sexual abuse material during an operation in Standerton, leading to one arrest.

Operation Bad Vibes is continuing to yield positive results after a 59-year-old man was arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material on Wednesday.

59-year-old suspect arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material. Picture: Saps

The operation is an initiative launched in 2023 between the South African Police Service (Saps), the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the US Embassy.

Homeowners caught in solar registration grey zone

There is still uncertainty surrounding registration of home solar systems, with either Eskom or municipalities, as Johannesburg’s City Power confirms its meter readers are scouting for the locations of such systems.

Randpark residents said this week that meter readers had been asking about solar power systems and had been seen photographing rooftop solar panels on houses.

A house with solar panels on its roof in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said City Power was in the process of registering small-scale embedded generation systems such as rooftop solar photo-voltaic installations.

