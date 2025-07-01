Top 10 stories of the day: Fuel price hike | Mengo’s texts to Mbenenge questioned | DA lays charges against Nkabane

Here’s your daily news update for Tuesday, 1 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, South African motorists will have to fork out more for petrol and diesel at the pumps this week.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge’s legal team has questioned a gender violence expert‘s interpretation of the WhatsApp messages sent by the secretary for the Judges, Andiswa Mengo, to the judge.

Furthermore, pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against Minister of Higher Education, Nobuhle Nkabane.

Weather tomorrow: 2 July 2025

Wednesday’s forecast brings cool to warm weather across provinces, with isolated showers and high UVB levels in some areas. Full weather forecast here.

Motorists warned to brace for hefty petrol price hike from midnight

South African motorists have been dealt a blow and will have to fork out more for petrol and diesel at the pumps this week.

Petrol and diesel prices are expected to increase from midnight on Tuesday.

Picture: iStock

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the price of 93-octane petrol will increase by 55 cents per litre, while 95-octane petrol will increase by 52 cents per litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% sulphur increases by 82 cents per litre, and 0.005% sulphur goes up by 84 cents per litre.

CONTINUE READING: Motorists warned to brace for hefty petrol price hike from midnight

Did she mean it or not? Analysis of Mengo’s WhatsApp messages to Judge Mbenenge questioned

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge’s legal representative, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, has questioned gender violence expert Dr Lisa Vetten’s interpretation of the WhatsApp messages sent by the secretary for the Judges, Andiswa Mengo, to the judge.

Vetten took to the hot seat on Tuesday, when Sikhakhane cross-examined the evidence she presented on Monday.

Andiswa Mengo. Picture: X

Vetten testified on Monday on the conclusions she reached after analysing WhatsApp messages between the two.

The judge has claimed that the sexual interactions between him and Mengo were consensual, while the latter alleges sexual harassment.

CONTINUE READING: Did she mean it or not? Analysis of Mengo’s WhatsApp messages to Judge Mbenenge questioned

Will Ramaphosa act? DA lays criminal charges against perjury-accused Nkabane

Pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against Minister of Higher Education, Nobuhle Nkabane.

Ramaphosa’s government of national unity partner, the DA, has filed criminal charges against Nkabane at the Cape Town Police Station.

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane. Picture: Screenshot/ SABC YouTube

Nkabane is accused of lying to parliament and being involved in alleged corruption linked to the Sector Education & Training Authority (Seta) boards.

DA spokesperson and member of the portfolio committee on higher education and training, Karabo Khakhau, accused Nkabane of lying to parliament to protect the appointments of ANC-linked individuals to various Seta boards.

CONTINUE READING: Will Ramaphosa act? DA lays criminal charges against perjury-accused Nkabane

When is the deadline to register for free basic electricity?

Low-income households in Johannesburg have one month left to register for access to a free allocation of electricity.

City Power launched the free basic electricity drive in early June, and the registration deadline will pass on 31 July.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: X / @RekordNewspaper

The municipal entity listed several qualifying criteria, with CEO Tshifularo Mashava stressing the drive was part of a wider commitment to service delivery.

Residents who successfully register will receive 50 kWh of electricity for free every month and will also be exempt from City Power’s R230 surcharge.

CONTINUE READING: When is the deadline to register for free basic electricity?

WATCH: Ladysmith Black Mambazo honoured with special award celebrating 65 years in music

Ukhozi FM has honoured legendary Isicathamiya group Ladysmith Black Mambazo with a special award in celebration of the group’s 65th anniversary in the music industry.

The award was presented during the Ziyakhala Mo Sun City Festival, held in Sun City, North West, this past weekend.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Picture: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The group was recognised for its lasting contribution to South Africa’s indigenous music.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Ladysmith Black Mambazo honoured with special award celebrating 65 years in music

