Top 10 stories of the day: Fuel price drop | Amantle Samane’s mother slams daughter’s killer | Kaya FM fires Sol Phenduka

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 1 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, there is some good news on the horizon for South Africans, with reduced petrol and diesel prices in September.

Meanwhile, the mother of six-year-old Amantle Samane has criticised Mozambican national Pethe Sara Simiao after he appeared to cry following his sentencing for rape and murder.

Furthermore, Kaya FM has cut ties with podcaster and radio personality Sol Phenduka.

Weather tomorrow: 2 September 2025

The South African Weather Service says damaging winds and high fire danger are expected across Northern Cape, Free State, and North West on Tuesday. Gauteng braces for hot weather. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Good news as petrol and diesel prices to drop from Wednesday, 3 September

There is some good news on the horizon for South Africans, with reduced petrol and diesel prices in September.

The fuel prices are due to take effect from midnight on Tuesday, 2 September.

Picture: iStock

The department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE) announced that both 93 and 95-octane petrol will decrease by 4 cents per litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% sulphur falls by 56 cents per litre and 0.005% sulphur decreases by 57 cents per litre.

CONTINUE READING: Good news as petrol and diesel prices to drop from Wednesday, 3 September

‘You can’t commit such crimes and cry afterwards’: Amantle Samane’s mother slams convicted killer

The mother of six-year-old Amantle Samane has criticised Mozambican national Pethe Sara Simiao after he appeared to cry following his sentencing to two life terms for rape and murder.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg handed down the sentence on Monday, bringing the case to a close.

Pethe Sara Simiao at the Johannesburg High Court on 11 August 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

This followed Simiao’s guilty plea to four charges – kidnapping, rape, murder, and contravention of the Immigration Act – relating to the child’s death in October 2024.

CONTINUE READING: ‘You can’t commit such crimes and cry afterwards’: Amantle Samane’s mother slams convicted killer

Kaya FM has cut ties with podcaster and radio personality Sol Phenduka, just days after his suspension.

Phenduka was suspended in August, but the station did not reveal the reason at the time. Acting Managing Executive Dave Tiltmann said the decision followed an internal review of Phenduka’s public conduct.

Sol Phenduka fired after his suspension from Kaya FM. Picture: solphenduka /Instagram

“Kaya 959 cannot and will not condone comments made on the MacG Vodcast, where Sol Phenduka is a presenter. Misogynistic remarks made about actress Minnie Dlamini were unacceptable and inconsistent with the respect owed to women,” said Tiltmann.

He added that Phenduka’s alignment with the remarks did not reflect the values of the station or the expectations of its listeners. Tiltmann confirmed that the incident breached Phenduka’s Independent Contractor Agreement.

CONTINUE READING: UPDATE: Kaya FM fires Sol Phenduka

Video: Lilian Ngoyi Street ‘farce’: ‘It shouldn’t have been opened yet, It’s just politicking’

The ceremonial ribbon over Lilian Ngoyi Street has been cut, but the new bricks will have to wait a few more days to welcome the hustle of commuter traffic.

A new look awaits drivers and pedestrians, as the old Bree Street moves away from its vehicle-centric past towards a reimagining of the way the public moves through Johannesburg’s heart.

Lilian Ngoyi Street near Rissik Street, Monday, 1 September. Picture: Jarryd Westerdale.

A gas explosion on 19 July 2023 left the community shocked, then frustrated, but 774 days later, the mood was generally one of relief as business owners and residents looked forward to the return of normality.

“The road shouldn’t have been opened yet. They were rushing to meet the deadline. It doesn’t look finished. It is all just politicking,” said resident Michael Nteko.

CONTINUE READING: Video: Lilian Ngoyi Street ‘farce’: ‘It shouldn’t have been opened yet, It’s just politicking’

You may have been one of the first to apply at a school, but here’s why your child may not get in

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has warned parents that being among the first to apply for a place at a school does not guarantee admission.

The 2026 online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 closed at midnight on Friday, 29 August 2025.

Picture: iStock

The GDE reminded parents that placement is not based on who applies first, but on specific criteria applied in order of priority. These include:

Home address beyond 30km

Home address within the school’s feeder zone, closest to the school

Sibling or previous school connections

Work address within the feeder zone

Home address within a 30km radius

CONTINUE READING: You may have been one of the first to apply at a school, but here’s why your child may not get in

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Mashaba admits to underestimating Zuma | Madlanga commission delay ‘problematic’ | Tshwane stalls reopening of public pools