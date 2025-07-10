Top 10 stories of the day: Charges against Mchunu | Marais sentenced 15 years murder | Court rules Semenya trial unfair

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 10 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the political noose seems to be getting tighter and tighter around the neck of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Meanwhile, Johan Marais has been sentenced to 15 years for the killing of anti-apartheid activist Caiphus Nyoka by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Furthermore, a top European court on Thursday said a Swiss court did not give South African runner Caster Semenya a fair trial over whether she should lower her testosterone levels to compete as a woman.

Weather tomorrow: 11 July 2025

Rough seas are forecast between the three Capes until Saturday, while cold and wet weather hits parts of the Northern and Western Cape. Rain is also expected to touch down in parts of the Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Charges laid against Mchunu as pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to act amid national security concerns

On Thursday, the DA laid criminal charges against him at the Cape Town police station for allegedly misleading parliament.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: Gallo Images

Mchunu is accused of lying to the portfolio committee of police after he initially denied knowing Brown Mogotsi, a man accused of playing a role in capturing the South African Police Service (Saps).

CONTINUE READING: Charges laid against Mchunu as pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to act amid national security concerns

Ramaphosa to address nation following allegations by Mkhwanazi

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a national address on Sunday evening in response to public remarks made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi recently made damning allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and senior members of the South African Police Service (Saps), accusing them of corruption and collusion with criminal networks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on 27 March 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The claims have sparked widespread concern across the country.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa to address nation following allegations by Mkhwanazi

Apartheid cop sentenced for Caiphus Nyoka murder, judge says he can use time in jail to write book

Johan Marais has been sentenced to 15 years for the killing of anti-apartheid activist Caiphus Nyoka by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The student activist from Daveyton, Gauteng, was killed in an alleged confrontation with police during a raid on his backyard room on 24 August 1987.

Anti-apartheid activist Caiphus Nyoka was murdered on 24 August 1987 at his Daveyton home. Picture: Supplied

Nyoka sustained at least 12 gunshot wounds, around his head, chest and hands.

CONTINUE READING: Apartheid cop sentenced for Caiphus Nyoka murder, judge says he can use time in jail to write book

‘Devastated’ family asks for help after South African woman killed on luxury yacht in Bahamas

The world of super yachting has been thrown into shock after the brutal murder of a young South African guest relations officer by a trusted fellow crew member below decks.

20-year-old Paige Bell — the “meet-and-greet” face of a R230 million charter yacht called Far From It — was attacked in the engine room after the vessel moored up in the Bahamas.

Paige Bell was found murdered on a super yacht in the Bahamas. Picture: Supplied

It is said she put up a brave battle for life but was overpowered by the 39-year-old Mexican ship’s mechanic, whose motive for the attack is under police investigation.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Devastated’ family asks for help after South African woman killed on luxury yacht in Bahamas

European court says Caster Semenya’s trial wasn’t fair in gender testing case

A top European court on Thursday said a Swiss court did not give South African runner Caster Semenya a fair trial over whether she should lower her testosterone levels to compete as a woman.

The double Olympic champion, who is classed as having “differences in sexual development”, has been unable to compete in her favoured 800m category since 2018, after she refused to take drugs to reduce her testosterone levels following World Athletics’ introduction of new rules on women competitors.

Caster Semenya at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene. Picture: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP

She had hoped for the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to also rule that she had been a victim of discrimination, but its Grand Chamber said those complaints were inadmissible as they did not fall under Switzerland’s jurisdiction.

CONTINUE READING: European court says Caster Semenya’s trial wasn’t fair in gender testing case

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

