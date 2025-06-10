Top 10 stories of the day: Likhona Fose suspect arrested | City Power warns of grid pressure | More snow expected

Here’s your daily news update for Tuesday, 10 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, police have confirmed that a suspect linked to the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose has been arrested.

Meanwhile, City Power has issued an urgent appeal to Johannesburg residents and businesses to reduce electricity consumption as freezing temperatures sweep across Gauteng.

Furthermore, more snow forecast this week, although temperatures are expected to start recovering to normal winter lows from Thursday afternoon.

Weather tomorrow: 11 June 2025

The weather service predicts that cold weather will continue to grip most of South Africa tomorrow. Damaging waves are expected in the Eastern Cape, while damaging winds and waves could impact navigation at sea in KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Suspect arrested in Likhona Fose murder

Police have confirmed that a suspect linked to the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose has been arrested.

The Grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Johannesburg, was found dead with her body mutilated in an empty field on Sunday, 1 June.

Lukhona Fose. Picture: Supplied

Fose’s family believes her murder was a homophobic hate crime because the teen identified as lesbian.

“One person was taken in for questioning on Monday, 9 June 2025. He was then linked to the murder and charged accordingly,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

City Power warns Johannesburg residents as cold weather sees spike in outages

City Power has issued an urgent appeal to Johannesburg residents and businesses to reduce electricity consumption as freezing temperatures sweep across Gauteng, threatening to overwhelm the city’s power infrastructure and trigger widespread outages.

The utility company warned on Monday that excessive electricity usage during the current cold snap could cause localised network overloading, particularly in areas where infrastructure is already under strain.

Checking the electricity power meter with a candle in cold winter days while there is a power outage. Picture: iStock

With the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting temperatures to remain between 3 °C and 13°C throughout the week, and some areas expected to drop below freezing, City Power anticipates sustained pressure on the grid.

More snow and biting cold ahead this week

The first of many more cut-off low-system cold fronts that will come this winter season hit at the weekend.

Significant snowfall was reported over parts of the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape, with mountain passes closed as more snow is expected.

Picture: iStock

The cold temperatures will also continue, following the first two cold fronts of the season that made landfall over the country this weekend.

South African Weather Service senior forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said temperatures were expected to start recovering to normal winter temperatures from Thursday afternoon as the cold front passes.

KZN pensioner killed and daughter left with a slit throat in attack

A pensioner in her eighties has been murdered and her 60-year-old daughter critically injured after a brutal attack at their Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, home.

The pensioner sustained multiple stab wounds to her face and body and was pronounced dead upon examination.

Picture: iStock

The 60-year-old daughter’s throat was slit and she sustained stab wounds to her cheeks, neck and hands; said Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA).

She reportedly bled extensively from these injuries, but the paramedics were able to stabilise her on scene. She has been transported to hospital.

Spar South Africa CEO resigns amid financial challenges to lead McDonald’s

Spar South Africa CEO Max Oliva has resigned from the group, just days after the retailer announced a decline in profits and a R4 billion loss.

The retailer said Oliva resigned after 30 years at Spar on Tuesday.

Max Oliva resigns as Spar South Africa CEO to lead McDonald’s South Africa. Picture: Supplied

“It has been an honour to serve Spar for the past three decades. While this was not an easy decision, I am confident that the business is in capable hands. Angelo has my full support, and I am excited to see how the team continues to build on the momentum we’ve created,” he said.

The retailer said Spar Group chief executive officer, Angelo Swartz, will replace Oliva.

Here are five more stories of the day:

