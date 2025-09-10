Top 10 stories of the day: Chinese nationals get 20 years | Police hostage ends in tragedy | Which Proteas play T20s?

Here’s your daily news update for Wednesday, 10 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes seven Chinese nationals have been handed lengthy prison sentences for running a human trafficking and child labour operation.

Meanwhile, a 16-hour hostage situation has ended in tragedy after an off-duty South African Police Service (Saps) constable allegedly killed his nephew before turning the gun on himself in Pretoria East, Tshwane.

Furthermore, cricket fans are a little bewildered by South Africa’s white-ball cricketers in recent times. One day they’re world-beaters, the next they’re a bit of an embarrassment.

Weather tomorrow: 11 September 2025

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected to persist in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West and KwaZulu-Natal, while isolated showers are forecast over the coastal provinces. Full weather forecast here.

‘Malawians are everywhere’: Uproar in court as Chinese nationals sentenced to 20 years for human trafficking

The judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system has confirmed it intends to call KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as its first witness.

Mkhwanazi’s damning allegations about political interference in the police ministry led to President Cyril Ramaphosa establishing the commission of inquiry – also known as the Madlanga Commission – to look into his claims.

Picture: Gallo Images

This followed their conviction on 160 charges including human trafficking, kidnapping, contraventions of immigration laws and the exploitation of workers in February.

‘Sometimes I admire my lies’: Usindiso arson suspect changes his story about burning building

In a twist of events, the man accused of setting fire to the hijacked Usindiso building in Johannesburg has changed his story. He now claims he had nothing to do with the blaze that killed more than 70 people.

Sthembiso Lawrence Mdlalose returned to the stand on Wednesday at the Gauteng High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, to continue his testimony.

Sthembiso Lawrence Mdlalose at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 14 April 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

He faces multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and arson in connection with the fire that gutted the building owned by the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) in Marshalltown, which killed 77 people in August 2023.

Police standoff with constable holding family hostage in Mamelodi ends in tragedy

A 16-hour hostage situation has ended in tragedy after an off-duty South African Police Service (Saps) constable allegedly killed his nephew before turning the gun on himself in Pretoria East, Tshwane.

Police from Mamelodi East responded to the hostage situation since 8am on Tuesday in what was believed to have been a family dispute, according to witnesses.

The scene where a police officer was holding his mother and nephew hostage. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

The constable allegedly held his 69-year-old mother and 18-year-old nephew hostage in the house.

Dead but still receiving social grants: Millions paid out in three years

As taxpayers shell out around R250 billion a year for social grants, tens of thousands of beneficiaries have been receiving money from beyond the grave.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) revealed on Wednesday in its audit action plan presentation to parliament’s portfolio committee on social development that grants continued to be paid to deceased beneficiaries in the past three financial years.

Picture: Sassa

According to the report, 32 917 grants were paid to deceased recipients in 2021–22.

Which Proteas team will turn up for the T20s against England?

Cricket fans are a little bewildered by South Africa’s white-ball cricketers in recent times. One day they’re world-beaters, the next they’re a bit of an embarrassment.

The Proteas did win the just-concluded ODI away series against England, with excellent performances in matches at Leeds and at Lord’s. But it is the battering they got in Southampton in the third encounter at the weekend that is freshest in the memory as bettors contemplate their plays for the T20 series that starts on Wednesday.

Kagiso Rabada, seen here some weeks ago during the series against Australia, is back in the Proteas T20 team for their series against England. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

How does an outfit so dominant with bat and ball collapse so dramatically in less than a week?

The good news for South Africans is that some cavalry has arrived for the T20s – in the experienced and hugely talented shape of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. Unfortunately David Miller has had to withdraw from the series because of a hamstring strain.

Here are five more stories of the day:

