Top 10 stories of the day: Kin arrested in Jayden-Lee case | ‘Nightmare’ rehab | Deputy minister in initiation school

In the news today, a “very close family member” has been arrested in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek.
Meanwhile, Tetelestai Recovery Centre (TRC) in KwaZulu-Natal is at the centre of controversy following the alleged murder of an inpatient.
Furthermore, Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Stan Mathabatha has enrolled in initiation school at the age of 68.
Weather tomorrow: 12 July 2025
KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape face wet, cold weather while the rest of the country remains dry and cool to cold. Full weather forecast here.
‘Very close family member’ arrested over Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder, police defend investigation
A “very close family member” has been arrested in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek.
Meek’s body was discovered on 14 May on the staircase of his family’s complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg.
He was reported missing the day before. The 11-year-old boy had been dropped off by his scholar transport outside the complex.
According to Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Fred Kekana, a 31-year-old woman was arrested on Friday morning.
'Very close family member' arrested over Jayden-Lee Meek's murder, police defend investigation
‘All in the name of God’: Murder and abuse allegations rock KZN rehab centre [VIDEO]
Tetelestai Recovery Centre (TRC) in Winklespruit, KwaZulu-Natal, is at the centre of controversy following the alleged murder of inpatient Luke Edwards, 32.
Former residents have come forward on social media and to The Citizen with allegations of brutality, including violence, psychological torture, sexual exploitation and physical abuse.
All were purportedly meted out in the name of God, under the eye of proprietor Donovan de Klerk.
'All in the name of God': Murder and abuse allegations rock KZN rehab centre [VIDEO]
Deputy Minister Mathabatha goes to initiation school at age of 68
Among the thousands of initiates now going through the important traditional rites of passage to manhood at an initiation school in Limpopo is a 68-year-old man, Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development and former Limpopo premier, Stan Mathabatha.
Mathabatha’s enrolment was confirmed by the Limpopo provincial initiation coordinating committee (PICC) on Friday.
“We can confirm that Mr Mathabatha is one of our students in one of the initiation schools in Limpopo, but I am afraid we cannot dwell on the nitty-gritties of his enrolment,” said PICC head Hosi Mudabula Chauke.
Deputy Minister Mathabatha goes to initiation school at age of 68
Baby rescued from pit latrine in KZN
A newborn baby boy has been rescued from a pit toilet in Sundumbili, near Mandeni, on KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast on Friday morning.
According to IPSS Medical Rescue, community members in the area heard the infant’s cries coming from the pit toilet and quickly sprang into action.
“IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search and Rescue teams responded to the Sundumbili area after reports of a baby that had been dumped in a pit latrine. Concerned community members heard the baby crying and were quick to react, rescuing the baby boy,” said IPSS.
Paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after the community had retrieved the child.
“IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics assessed the baby boy, who was found to be in relatively good health,” the statement added
Baby rescued from pit latrine in KZN
Never-ending parliamentary village build ‘a cash cow’
Civic activists have called on authorities to investigate why the Mpumalanga government has not finished the construction of the province’s parliamentary village.
The project, begun in 2014 and should have been completed in 2017, was originally budgeted to cost R300 million, but has now sucked up more than R500 million.
Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson George Mthethwa said the government was “striving to finish the project as soon as we can”.
A source close to the matter said the project was being delayed intentionally because “there are government officials who rented out their houses to associates of their colleagues, so they fear the completion of the project will interrupt their businesses”.
Never-ending parliamentary village build 'a cash cow'
