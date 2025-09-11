Top 10 stories of the day: Men can now take wives’ surnames | Magudumana paid for Netflix doccie | 5 crèche children killed

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 11 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, the Constitutional Court of South Africa (ConCourt) has ruled that husbands are now permitted to legally adopt their wives’ surnames.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard has heard that Nandipha Magudumana was paid for her role in a Netflix documentary she is now trying to stop from being released.

Furthermore, five children have died in a taxi-related accident in Pietermaritzburg.

Weather tomorrow: 12 September 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of warm to hot weather and isolated showers expected across provinces; fire danger remains extremely high in parts of Limpopo and the North West.

Husbands can now legally adopt wives’ surnames in SA, ConCourt rules

On Thursday, the ConCourt confirmed that sections of the Births and Deaths Registration Act were unconstitutional, effectively upholding a lower court’s ruling.

Wedding Rings. Picture: iStock

This follows a September 2024 judgment by the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein, which found that section 26(1)(a) to (c) of the Act, along with Regulation 18(2)(a), was discriminatory on the basis of gender.

The case arose after two husbands lodged a legal challenge, arguing that the law barred them from taking their wives’ surnames after marriage.

Thabo Bester escape: Magudumana can’t block Netflix doccie because she was paid, court hears

Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester’s former partner, Nandipha Magudumana, was paid for her role in a Netflix documentary she is now trying to stop from being released, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Thursday.

Magudumana and Bester have brought an urgent application to interdict the streaming giant from airing Beauty and the Bester, which is scheduled for release on Friday.

Nandipha Magudumana appears at Bloemfontein High Court on 5 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Mlungisi Louw

The pair, who were arrested in Tanzania in April 2023 after fleeing South Africa, are facing multiple charges in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein relating to Bester’s May 2022 escape from prison.

Five children killed, several injured after taxi ploughs into KZN crèche

Five children have died in a taxi-related accident in Pietermaritzburg, says KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma.

It is understood that the accident happened in Imbali on Thursday morning after the driver apparently lost control of his taxi when the brakes apparently failed on the twisty road before ploughing into the crèche.

Picture: iStock

Several other pupils sustained injuries in the crash.

No, Peet Viljoen of Tammy Taylor fame did not start a bank in SA as he claims

Peet Viljoen claims on his new website, where he sells his virtual services as an attorney, that he started a bank in South Africa. Like many of his other claims, it is not true. He is also still disbarred in South Africa.

After he was disbarred as an attorney in 2011, he surfaced again in 2016 when his wife, Melany started selling Tammy Taylor Nails franchises and not all the buyers were happy because they paid ‘license fees’ but never saw the salons materialise.

Peet Viljoen of Tammy Taylor fame did not start a bank. Picture: Facebook

The Citizen asked Dr Willem van Aardt, founder and CEO of Finbond Group, if it is true that Viljoen started the bank or had anything at all to do with it and its founding.

Ben Bredenkamp, the chief corporate officer, quickly came back and said: “Viljoen’s claims regarding his involvement in the founding of Finbond are blatantly false and misleading.”

Most wanted scammer found hiding under pile of laundry

One of South Africa’s most wanted fraud suspects, Cheslyn Swartz, was this week hauled out from under a pile of washing in his pyjamas after a year on the run.

The dramatic arrest unfolded in Fairland, Johannesburg, on Wednesday during a joint operation between Fairland police and IRS Forensic Investigations.

Cheslyn Swartz was tracked down to Fairland, a suburb in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

Swartz, who skipped bail and evaded authorities for more than 12 months, allegedly masterminded a series of advance fee investment scams that investigators say defrauded victims of millions of rands over several years.

Here are five more stories of the day:

