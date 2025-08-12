Top 10 stories of the day: Germiston Home Affairs fire | Unemployment increases | Dewald Brevis sets new record

Here’s your daily news update for Tuesday, 12 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes it was meant to be the biggest day in the lives of a couple who were going to get married at the Home Affairs offices in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the official unemployment rate increased again in the second quarter to 33.2% from 32.9% in the first quarter, with only 16.8 million people employed out of 41.8 million people of working age between the ages of 15 and 64.

Furthermore, despite having experienced a wobbly start to his international career, Dewald Brevis said he had never doubted his ability to perform at the highest level after leading South Africa to a convincing 53-run victory over Australia on Tuesday in the second T20 International in Darwin.

Weather tomorrow: 13 August 2025

Expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies nationwide, with fog patches and isolated to scattered showers in some areas. Full weather forecast here.

WATCH: Couple’s wedding goes up in smoke with Germiston Home Affairs fire

It was meant to be the biggest day in the lives of a couple who were going to get married at the Home Affairs offices in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday.

However, their wedding day was ruined after the offices were destroyed by a fire.

The Home Affairs building in Germiston was severely damaged by fire on 12 August 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen.

Residents from Pharoe Park took to the streets on Tuesday, after they were evicted from their homes for unpaid rent.

Here’s why B-BBEE should not be scrapped – and what needs to change

Despite concerns about the broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) policies in South Africa, some economists and political analysts believe this policy can still benefit many black people.

On Monday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party is declaring war on the B-BBEE system.

DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks, 11 August 2025, during the announcement of an urgent reform plan on B-BBEE, employment equity, and the Expropriation Act, at Nkululeko House in Bruma. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Other political parties, such as the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), have criticised the policy, describing it as dysfunctional and only benefiting a few politically connected people.

Unemployment increases again as economy sheds 140 000 jobs

The official unemployment rate increased again in the second quarter to 33.2% from 32.9% in the first quarter, with only 16.8 million people employed out of 41.8 million people of working age between the ages of 15 and 64.

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter issued by Statistics SA on Tuesday morning, the economy shed 140 000 jobs, pushing up the number of unemployed people to 8.4 million.

Picture: iStock

The survey shows that discouraged work-seekers decreased by 28 000 (down by 0.8%) and the number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement remained unchanged between the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2025.

Body parts found in buckets: Police crack muti murder case with third arrest

A third suspect was arrested at the weekend following the discovery of body parts stuffed in buckets in a backyard in Winterveldt, apparently used for rentals to foreigners.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed an investigation led the police to Winterveldt, where the third suspect was arrested in possession of the organs of the deceased, Gontse Makhubela, 20. She was reported missing in November 2023.

Photo: iStock

Makhubela’s mutilated, partly burnt and decomposed corpse was recovered at a refuse dumpsite in Elandskraal in Brits.

‘I never had doubts’: Dewald Brevis breaks through with record knock

Despite having experienced a wobbly start to his international career, Dewald Brevis said he had never doubted his ability to perform at the highest level after leading South Africa to a convincing 53-run victory over Australia on Tuesday in the second T20 International in Darwin.

Considered one of the promising young players in the Proteas squad, the 22-year-old batter had previously played eight T20 matches for the national team but had managed a top score of only 41 runs.

Dewald Brevis celebrates his first international century against Australia in Darwin. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Producing an incredible breakthrough on Tuesday, he raced to his maiden international century off just 41 balls and went on to rack up 125 not out not out off 56 deliveries in an innings which featured 12 fours and eight sixes.

