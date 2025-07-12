Top 10 stories of the day: Mabuza as a unifier | Politicians not always honest | Sergeant arrested in Limpopo

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 12 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In news today, former deputy president David Mabuza was laid to rest, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying Mabuza will always be remembered as a “unifier”.

Also, while giving Mabuza’s eulogy, Ramaphosa added that South Africa’s leaders are “not always what we claim to be”.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old Gauteng police sergeant has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his girlfriend’s shack.

Weather tomorrow: 13 July 2025

Isolated to scattered rain and showers are expected over the eastern parts of the country, with damaging waves along the west & south coast of the country. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Mabuza funeral: It was his dream to see the ANC united – Ramaphosa

At the funeral of former Deputy President David Mabuza in Mbombela on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa described him as a “unifier” who dreamed of seeing a united ANC.

Ramaphosa praised Mabuza’s humility, loyalty to the ANC, and dedication to the people, especially those in rural communities.

The funeral of former deupty president David Mabuza was held at Hoërskool Bergvlam in Mbombela on Saturday. Picture: GCIS

“He was deeply committed to the unity of the African National Congress […] It was his dream to see the ANC united,” said Ramaphosa.

CONTINUE READING: Mabuza funeral: It was his dream to see the ANC united – Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa takes dig at SA’s politicians during Mabuza’s funeral

During David Mabuza’s funeral in Mbombela, President Cyril Ramaphosa used his eulogy to reflect on the state of political leadership in South Africa, urging leaders to embrace humility, honesty, and unity.

“Too many of us often say ‘yes, we are honest in what we say’, but in the end become less honest in what we do,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the funeral of former deputy president David Mabuza at Hoërskool Bergvlam, Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on 12 July 2025. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s leaders must have commitment and be prepared to sacrifice.

“We must ask not just what we are fighting against, but we must ask what we are building towards,” he added.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We’re not always what we claim to be’: Ramaphosa takes dig at SA’s politicians during Mabuza’s funeral

Gauteng sergeant arrested for torching girlfriend’s shack in Limpopo

A 46-year-old Gauteng police sergeant was arrested in Limpopo for allegedly setting fire to his girlfriend’s shack in Lyden village after she didn’t respond when he knocked on her door.

According to police, he ignited the curtains, causing the two-room tin house to go up in flames while the woman was still inside.

Picture: iStock

Neighbours rescued her, and she sustained injuries.

The sergeant, who works at Olivenhoutbosch police station, was arrested the following day and is expected to appear in the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on 14 July for attempted murder and arson.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng sergeant arrested for torching girlfriend’s shack in Limpopo

Miss South Africa CEO steps down ahead of 2025 crowning

Stephanie Weil has stepped down as CEO of Miss South Africa ahead of the 2025 pageant. Her departure comes amid anticipation for the announcement of this year’s Top 30 contestants, which has yet to be revealed despite entries closing in April.

In a statement, the Miss SA Organisation confirmed Weil’s departure and thanked her for her contributions over the years.

Miss South Africa CEO, Stephanie Weil. Picture: Instagram/@official_misssa

The organisation in April opened entries for the 2025 pageant, introducing key changes, including eligibility for women aged 20 to 32, as well as transgender and married women, with no height or weight.

CONTINUE READING: Miss South Africa CEO steps down ahead of 2025 crowning

Springboks beat Italy 45-0 in Gqeberha

The Springboks beat Italy 45-0 in the second Test in Gqeberha on Saturday to wrap up the series 2-0.

The reigning two-time world champions won the first Test in Pretoria last week 42-24.

Edwill van der Merwe was one of the Springboks’ try-scorers against Italy. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

The Boks were completely dominant over the match, scoring seven tries, with Edwill van der Merwe getting two in his second Test. Manie Libbok kicked five conversions.

CONTINUE READING: Springboks beat Italy 45-0 in Gqeberha — LIVE

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Kin arrested in Jayden-Lee case | ‘Nightmare’ rehab | Deputy minister in initiation school