News

Home » News

Top 10 stories of the day: Netflix’s Bester show goes ahead | New twist in Jordaan case | All on line for Boks

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

8 minute read

12 September 2025

08:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 12 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Top 10 stories of the day 12 September 2025

Picture: iStock / The Citizen / Cheryl Kahla

News today includes the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria has ruled that the urgent application to halt the much-anticipated Netflix documentary Beauty and the Bester has been struck off the roll with costs.

Meanwhile, attempts by South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan to have fraud charges withdrawn have failed, with prosecutors revealing that new stacks of evidence have emerged during the investigation.

Furthermore, the Springboks collide with their biggest rivals, the All Blacks, with the Rugby Championship on the line, in the second Test between the two at the “Cake Tin” in Wellington on Saturday (kick-off 9:05am SA time).

Weather tomorrow: 13 September 2025

Saws warns of severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State and the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Court bid to halt broadcast of Netflix’s ‘Beauty and the Bester’ fails

The Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria has ruled that the urgent application to halt the much-anticipated Netflix documentary Beauty and the Bester has been struck off the roll with costs.

The court delivered its judgment on Friday, exactly 30 minutes before the Netflix three-part documentary true-crime series, Beauty and the Bester, was due to land at 9am on South African screens.

Top 10 stories of the day 12 September 2025
Dr Nandipha Magadumana and Thabo Bester. Picture: Screengrab

Convicted Facebook rapist Thabo Bester and his accomplice, Nandipha Magudamana, brought an urgent application to interdict the streaming giant from airing Beauty and the Bester.

CONTINUE READING: Court bid to halt broadcast of Netflix’s ‘Beauty and the Bester’ fails

KZN minibus crash: Report expected within 48 hours after 4 pupils lost their lives

The Transport Ministry has ordered an urgent probe into the Pietermaritzburg minibus crash that killed four children, with a preliminary report expected within 48 hours.

RELATED ARTICLES

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is reeling from the accident that happened on Thursday after the driver allegedly lost control of his taxi and ploughed into a crèche. The minibus’s brakes apparently failed on the twisty road.

Top 10 stories of the day 12 September 2025
Four children died in the KZN minibus crash, with another child still critical. Picture: Supplied.

On Thursday, authorities reported that five pupils died in the accident.

KZN MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma, however, corrected the number from five to four on Friday, stating that one child is still critical.

CONTINUE READING: KZN minibus crash: Report expected within 48 hours after 4 pupils lost their lives

New twist in Safa boss Danny Jordaan’s fraud case

Attempts by South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan to have fraud charges withdrawn have failed, with prosecutors revealing that new stacks of evidence have emerged during the investigation.

The Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court heard on Friday that representations made by Jordaan, Safa Chief Financial Officer Groni Hluyo, and businessman Trevor Neethling to drop the charges were unsuccessful.

Top 10 stories of the day 12 September 2025
Safa President, Danny Jordaan appears at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 13 November 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

State prosecutor Moagi Malebati told the court that the new evidence actually strengthened the case against the trio.

CONTINUE READING: New twist in Safa boss Danny Jordaan’s fraud case

Auditor-General owed nearly R2bn by government

The National Treasury has revealed that the Auditor-General is owed close to R2 billion by government institutions, including municipalities and state-owned entities (SOEs).

Officials from Treasury and Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke appeared before Parliament on Friday to discuss the office’s finances and funding.

Top 10 stories of the day 12 September 2025
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart

The Auditor-General audits and reports on the accounts, financial statements and financial management of all national and provincial departments, Parliament, municipalities, and SOEs.

CONTINUE READING: Auditor-General owed nearly R2bn by government

All on the line for Boks as Rassie looks to build more depth in Wellington

The Springboks collide with their biggest rivals, the All Blacks, with the Rugby Championship on the line, in the second Test between the two at the “Cake Tin” in Wellington on Saturday (kick-off 9:05am SA time).

It’s a must-win game for the Boks, who need to bounce back from their 24-17 defeat at Eden Park last weekend, which was their second loss of the competition, to keep their chances alive of retaining the title they won last year.

Top 10 stories of the day 12 September 2025
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is backing a new-look team to beat the All Blacks in Wellington and keep alive their hopes of retaining their Rugby Championship title. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Coach Rassie Erasmus has shaken up the team, dropping a number of veterans for the match, while bringing in some exciting up and coming youngsters, in an effort to inspire them at a ground they won at the last time they played there back in 2018.

CONTINUE READING: All on the line for Boks as Rassie looks to build more depth in Wellington

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Men can now take wives’ surnames | Magudumana paid for Netflix doccie | 5 crèche children killed

Read more on these topics

Top 10 stories of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Lesufi’s words won’t save Joburg from becoming a squatter camp
TV Thabo Bester escape: Magudumana can’t block Netflix doccie because she was paid, court hears
Politics ‘These results are not ordinary’: ANC scoops hotly contested Joburg ward in by-elections
Courts Husbands can now legally adopt wives’ surnames in SA, ConCourt rules
Weather Feel like a swim? Here is Gauteng’s weather for the weekend

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp