Top 10 stories of the day: Netflix’s Bester show goes ahead | New twist in Jordaan case | All on line for Boks

News today includes the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria has ruled that the urgent application to halt the much-anticipated Netflix documentary Beauty and the Bester has been struck off the roll with costs.

Meanwhile, attempts by South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan to have fraud charges withdrawn have failed, with prosecutors revealing that new stacks of evidence have emerged during the investigation.

Furthermore, the Springboks collide with their biggest rivals, the All Blacks, with the Rugby Championship on the line, in the second Test between the two at the “Cake Tin” in Wellington on Saturday (kick-off 9:05am SA time).

Weather tomorrow: 13 September 2025

Saws warns of severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State and the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Court bid to halt broadcast of Netflix’s ‘Beauty and the Bester’ fails

The Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria has ruled that the urgent application to halt the much-anticipated Netflix documentary Beauty and the Bester has been struck off the roll with costs.

The court delivered its judgment on Friday, exactly 30 minutes before the Netflix three-part documentary true-crime series, Beauty and the Bester, was due to land at 9am on South African screens.

Dr Nandipha Magadumana and Thabo Bester. Picture: Screengrab

Convicted Facebook rapist Thabo Bester and his accomplice, Nandipha Magudamana, brought an urgent application to interdict the streaming giant from airing Beauty and the Bester.

KZN minibus crash: Report expected within 48 hours after 4 pupils lost their lives

The Transport Ministry has ordered an urgent probe into the Pietermaritzburg minibus crash that killed four children, with a preliminary report expected within 48 hours.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is reeling from the accident that happened on Thursday after the driver allegedly lost control of his taxi and ploughed into a crèche. The minibus’s brakes apparently failed on the twisty road.

Four children died in the KZN minibus crash, with another child still critical. Picture: Supplied.

On Thursday, authorities reported that five pupils died in the accident.

KZN MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma, however, corrected the number from five to four on Friday, stating that one child is still critical.

New twist in Safa boss Danny Jordaan’s fraud case

Attempts by South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan to have fraud charges withdrawn have failed, with prosecutors revealing that new stacks of evidence have emerged during the investigation.

The Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court heard on Friday that representations made by Jordaan, Safa Chief Financial Officer Groni Hluyo, and businessman Trevor Neethling to drop the charges were unsuccessful.

Safa President, Danny Jordaan appears at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 13 November 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

State prosecutor Moagi Malebati told the court that the new evidence actually strengthened the case against the trio.

Auditor-General owed nearly R2bn by government

The National Treasury has revealed that the Auditor-General is owed close to R2 billion by government institutions, including municipalities and state-owned entities (SOEs).

Officials from Treasury and Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke appeared before Parliament on Friday to discuss the office’s finances and funding.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart

The Auditor-General audits and reports on the accounts, financial statements and financial management of all national and provincial departments, Parliament, municipalities, and SOEs.

All on the line for Boks as Rassie looks to build more depth in Wellington

The Springboks collide with their biggest rivals, the All Blacks, with the Rugby Championship on the line, in the second Test between the two at the “Cake Tin” in Wellington on Saturday (kick-off 9:05am SA time).

It’s a must-win game for the Boks, who need to bounce back from their 24-17 defeat at Eden Park last weekend, which was their second loss of the competition, to keep their chances alive of retaining the title they won last year.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is backing a new-look team to beat the All Blacks in Wellington and keep alive their hopes of retaining their Rugby Championship title. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Coach Rassie Erasmus has shaken up the team, dropping a number of veterans for the match, while bringing in some exciting up and coming youngsters, in an effort to inspire them at a ground they won at the last time they played there back in 2018.

