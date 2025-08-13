Top 10 stories of the day: Millions spent on empty Gauteng schools | Truecaller in Popia trouble | R44k raised for Mkhwanazi

Here’s your daily news update for Wednesday, 13 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, school construction projects in Gauteng that have cost almost R1 billion are yet to see pupils or teachers in classrooms.

Meanwhile, the Information Regulator is investigating a complaint against Truecaller by several companies and individuals for violating the Protection of Personal Information Act.

Furthermore, the R44 000 raised on behalf of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will be donated to a trust of the South African Police Service.

Weather tomorrow: 14 August 2025

The South African Weather Service has forecasted partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions over the central and eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers and thundershowers by the afternoon. Full weather forecast here.

Seven incomplete Gauteng schools leave R955 million in the dust

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) provided an update on seven school development projects, some which were in their fourth year of construction.

Inkululeko yeSizwe Primary School in Vlakfontein in July. Picture: Supplied / Democratic Alliance

Among the worst cases is Inkululeko yeSizwe Primary School, near Vlakfontein, which remains a shell while pupils enrolled at the school are taught in old shipping containers.

Contractors broke ground on the new development in late 2020 and the provincial government allocated R137 million for the project.

SA companies lodge complaint against Truecaller app for violating Popia

The Information Regulator has confirmed it is investigating a complaint against Truecaller by several companies and individuals for violating the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

Truecaller is a mobile app that helps users identify unknown callers, block spam and scam calls, and manage their communication more effectively.

The Truecaller app. Picture: The Citizen

Companies have complained that the Trucaller app harms their businesses because it flags their numbers and charges a fee to whitelist them.Read more Logitech unveils recycled, spill-resistant keyboard and mouse

The Information Regulator’s spokesperson Nomzamo Zondi said Truecaller has been accused of interfering with the privacy of an individual.

Campaign raises R44k for Mkhwanazi … but it won’t go to the commissioner

The funds raised on behalf of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will be donated to a trust of the South African Police Service (Saps).

This is according to national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart

A BackaBuddy campaign was launched by social media users last month to raise money for Mkhwanazi to buy two cows as a gesture of gratitude following a widely publicised media briefing held last month by Mkhwanazi.

The campaign exceeded its R35 000 target, raising R44 000 in total.

Joshlin Smith case: NPA ready to fight appeals in SCA if necessary after latest verdict

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it will oppose any further appeals by the three convicted people in the Joshlin Smith case should they take their case to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

On Wednesday afternoon, the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town delivered its judgment on the leave to appeal applications after hearing submissions from both the state and the defence.

Jacquen Appolis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith during the Joshlin Smith trial. Picture: Gallo Images/Jaco Marais

Joshlin’s mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, together with Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis and Van Rhyn, had sought to appeal their convictions and sentences.

The trio had been sentenced to life imprisonment for human trafficking, along with an additional 10 years for kidnapping, in connection with Joshlin’s disappearance.

Here’s how much National Treasury has spent on consultants in two years

The National Treasury has spent hundreds of millions of rands on consultants for specialised projects over the past two years.

This was revealed in a written parliamentary reply from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

Picture: iStock

Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) MP Wouter Wessels requested details on whether the National Treasury had appointed any consultants in the last two years, including the nature of their work and the duration of their contracts.

Godongwana detailed an extensive list of service providers and revealed that R350 million (R350 902 028.62) was paid to at least 30 consultancy firms between April 2023 and June this year.

