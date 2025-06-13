Top 10 stories of the day: Are SA ‘refugees struggling’ in US? | Ramaphosa visits EC flood victims | Youth Day weekend safety

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 13 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes a viral social media video claiming that South African Afrikaner families are struggling without necessities in American hotels has been dismissed as “hearsay” by the organisation assisting the refugee programme, amid growing controversy over the authenticity of the claims.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa labelled the deadly Eastern Cape floods a “catastrophic disaster” as he visited devastated families and pledged urgent government support for affected communities.

Furthermore, while South Africans may know the festive season and Easter long weekend as the deadliest periods on the country’s roads, the month of June is also a silent killer.

Weather tomorrow: 14 June 2025

Conditions will be mostly fine, cool and cold, while extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Amerikaners founder denies claims of ‘struggling’ South African ‘refugees’ in US

A viral social media video claiming that South African Afrikaner families are struggling without necessities in American hotels has been dismissed as “hearsay” by the organisation assisting the refugee programme, amid growing controversy over the authenticity of the claims.

The dispute centres around a TikTok video posted by a South African-born woman living in the United States, who claimed that Afrikaner refugee families were living in dire conditions without food, money or cellphones in hotels.

The first group of Afrikaners from South Africa to arrive for resettlement listen to remarks from US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and US Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar (both out of frame), after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on May 12, 2025. Picture: AFP

The premier said the South African Police Service confirmed that 49 people have died so far.

CONTINUE READING: Amerikaners founder denies claims of ‘struggling’ South African ‘refugees’ in US

SANDF troops return home from DRC after delay from logistical snag

The arrival of the first group of South African troops who were deployed to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was delayed on Friday afternoon due to logistical challenges.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was expected to welcome the first group of 249 troops at the Air Force Base Bloemspruit in Bloemfontein at around midday from Tanzania, but they only arrived in the evening.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The soldiers were deployed in the DRC as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), and on 4 May, the SANDF announced a phased withdrawal of SAMIDRC troops.

CONTINUE READING: SANDF troops return home from DRC after delay from logistical snag

‘This is a catastrophic disaster’: Ramaphosa visits devastated families after deadly EC floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa labelled the deadly Eastern Cape floods a “catastrophic disaster” as he visited devastated families and pledged urgent government support for affected communities.

The president visited areas in the Eastern Cape affected by floods, following a rise in casualties and significant damage to infrastructure due to this week’s severe weather conditions, which have resulted in nearly 80 fatalities.

Ramaphosa visits bridge collapse site in Mthatha. Picture: X

“This is a catastrophic disaster for us, which is caused by climate change because we are not used to floods during winter,” Ramaphosa told the Mthatha community.

CONTINUE READING: ‘This is a catastrophic disaster’: Ramaphosa visits devastated families after deadly EC floods

Adjudicator reports Local Authorities Pension Fund for misconduct

The Pension Funds Adjudicator has severely criticised the South African Local Authorities Pension Fund for failing to respond to repeated requests for information and has reported the fund’s misconduct to the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA).

Muvhango Lukhaimane, the Pension Funds Adjudicator, says her office has received several complaints against the fund, and she believes the fund’s lack of response reflects a disregard for the Pension Funds Act, its rules, and the best interests of its members.

Picture: iStock

She has reported the fund to FSCA to act against its officials.

CONTINUE READING: Adjudicator reports Local Authorities Pension Fund for misconduct

Youth Day weekend safety: Creecy explains why June is a ‘very unfortunate month’ on SA’s roads

While South Africans may know the festive season and Easter long weekend as the deadliest periods on the country’s roads, the month of June is also a silent killer.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkuleko Hlengwa launched the department’s law enforcement and road safety programme on the N12 route by Potchefstroom in North West on Friday.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy addressing members of the media on the N12 Potchefstroom on 13 June 2025. Picture: Department of Transport

“This effort forms part of the department’s commitment towards road safety advocacy and education, as well as to encourage young people to act responsibly, not drink and drive, and adhere to road safety rules ahead of Youth Day long weekend,” said the department.

CONTINUE READING: Youth Day weekend safety: Creecy explains why June is a ‘very unfortunate month’ on SA’s roads

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: National state of disaster declared | MP education department’s R22m rent | Free electricity in Joburg