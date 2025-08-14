Top 10 stories of the day: Taxis and e-hailers turf war | Durban beach plane crash | Weekend of sport

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 14 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is appealing to the Minister of Transport to intervene in the standoff between e-hailing drivers and taxi drivers.

Meanwhile, a light aircraft has crashed into the ocean in front of the beach in the Durban CBD, KwaZulu-Natal.

Furthermore, strap yourselves in – a blockbuster weekend of sport awaits.

Weather tomorrow: 15 August 2025

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and North West, while partly cloudy skies and showers are forecast over most provinces. Full weather forecast here.

‘Minister, please step in’: Turf war between taxis and e-hailers as mall shuts down and taxi burns

This, as Soweto residents gave taxi drivers seven days to leave Maponya Mall after an e-hailing driver was shot dead on Wednesday. Another driver and a passerby were also injured in the attack.

Community members in Soweto barricade the entrances to Maponya Mall, on 14 August 2025, after one person was shot and two others injured in a vicious attack on e-hailing vehicles the day before. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Two cars were also burnt by an unknown group of men. Forensic services only arrived on the scene at around 11am on Thursday morning.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Rudzani Maphwanya will, upon his return, need to explain the comments he made to Iranian officials this week.

Maphwanya met with several senior members of Iran’s military forces on Tuesday, where he made glowing statements about possible future collaborations between the nations.

Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

In a statement released on Wednesday night, the defence ministry clarified its position on General Maphwanya’s comments.

Search underway after light aircraft crashes off Durban beach (VIDEOS)

Emergency services, including the ALS Paramedics, the South African Police Service (Saps) and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), were on the scene of the incident in front of Suncoast Beach.

Rescue teams are scouring Durban’s waters after a light aircraft crashed off Suncoast Beach. Picture: Facebook

Video footage circulated on social media shows a light aircraft looping in the sky before plummeting towards the ocean and skidding for a distance.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to go on trial later this year

The case against uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been declared trial-ready, with proceedings in her July unrest matter scheduled for later this year.

Zuma-Sambudla appeared at the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Picture: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart

She last appeared in March after her matter was transferred from the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

Blockbusters loading: What a weekend of sport

Not only are South Africa’s favourite team, the Springboks, in action in the opening game of this year’s Rugby Championship, but the Proteas are also playing in a final Down Under, while Dricus du Plessis puts his MMA title on the line in the USA.

The Springboks face Australia in a Test at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

On top of this, Brad Binder is racing in MotoGP in Austria while locally it’s the MTN8 semi-finals and there’s Currie Cup action as well so every South African sports fans has something to look forward to.

Here are five more stories of the day:

