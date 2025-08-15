Top 10 stories of the day: Health Dept doesn’t record foreigners | Jordaan’s fraud case postponed | Sho Madjozi is a mom

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 15 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says his department does not track the number of foreign nationals using public healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, a decision on South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan’s bid to have his fraud charges dropped has not yet been made, with the case postponed.

Furthermore, award-winning singer Sho Madjozi, whose real name is Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, is a new mother.

Weather tomorrow: 16 August 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned that Naledi in North West and Lephalale in Limpopo will see extreme fire risk while most provinces can expect isolated showers, thundershowers, and morning fog this Saturday. Full weather forecast here.

Health Department doesn’t track foreign nationals using public facilities – Motsoaledi

Motsoaledi revealed this in a recent written parliamentary reply to ActionSA MP Tebogo Letlape, who had asked for the total number of documented and undocumented foreign nationals recorded as accessing public healthcare in the past five years.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi at Sandton Hotel in Johannesburg on 19 March 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Letlape also wanted to know how many illegal immigrants had been reported to the Department of Home Affairs by healthcare facilities, as required by law.

In his response, Motsoaledi explained that provincial health departments keep no such records – and that the same applies to undocumented South Africans.

Safa boss Danny Jordaan’s fight to ditch fraud charges stalled by NPA changes

A decision on South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan’s bid to have his fraud charges dropped has not yet been made, with the case postponed for further proceedings.

On Friday, Jordaan, Safa chief financial officer (CFO) Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling made a brief appearance before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge, Gauteng.

Safa president Danny Jordaan in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 15 August 2025. Picture: Gallo Images

The trio face charges of conspiracy to commit fraud, theft and fraud. Each are each out on R20 000 bail.

Sho Madjozi is a mom [Pics]

The Huku hitmaker, who kept her pregnancy under wraps, announced the news on Instagram on Friday.

Award-winning singer, Sho Madjozi. Picture: Instagram

Madjozi shared a series of maternity shoot images, along with a photo cradling her newborn.

“Y’all go ahead and enjoy Friday without me. My dream of becoming a mum has finally come true,” she wrote, captioning the pictures.

CCMA orders Gamagara municipality to pay six workers a year’s wages for being fired after one day

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) recently ordered Gamagara municipality in the Northern Cape to pay six workers 12 months’ compensation each after unfairly dismissing them a day after they were employed.

The women were hired as general assistants on 1 July 2025, but were dismissed the following day without a valid reason.

Picture: iStock

CCMA ruled that each worker receive their full annual salary of more than R160 000 as compensation.

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini calls taxi and e-hailing turf war just ‘business competition’

Soweto parliament president Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini has challenged claims of a turf war between taxi drivers and e-hailers in the township, relegating it to just “competition” in the industry.

Lux spoke to broadcaster eNCA outside Maponya Mall on Friday, where a 27-year-old e-hailing driver was killed on Wednesday.

Nhlanhla Lux. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“What we managed to establish is that the taxi industry, Soweto Taxi Service (STS), and the e-hailing organisations are clear that they are not fighting. If they are not fighting, then who is fighting?”

Lux further described the existing tensions between e-hailing drivers and taxi drivers as “competition”.

Here are five more stories of the day:

