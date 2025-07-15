Top 10 stories of the day: Shadrack Sibiya placed on leave | Jayden-Lee ‘abused’ | Meta’s child porn legal drama

Here’s your daily news update for Tuesday, 15 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya has been placed on leave.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Education is investigating allegations that 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek had reported abuse to his school before his death.

Furthermore, a Gauteng court has ordered tech giant Meta to shut down certain anonymous Instagram accounts and WhatsApp Channels distributing explicit child pornography.

Weather tomorrow: 16 July 2025

Fine and cool conditions are forecast nationwide, with partial cloudiness and morning fog in some provinces. Isolated drizzle is expected along the Wild Coast. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya placed on leave of absence [VIDEO]

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has confirmed that Deputy National Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, has been placed on leave.

Sibiya’s suspension on Tuesday follows a series of explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi two weeks ago.

Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya. Picture: X/@ZizinjaAbelungu

Masemola tasked Deputy Commissioner Tebello Mosikili to request that Sibiya take leave. “It is a leave of absence while we are doing the internal process,” Masemola said.

CONTINUE READING: Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya placed on leave of absence [VIDEO]

Authorities looking into claims murdered 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek was abused

The Gauteng Department of Education is investigating allegations that 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek had reported abuse to his school before his death.

The department promised action if it were found that proper protocols were not followed.

Residents march to Florida Police Station demanding answers following the death of Jayden-Lee Meek on 17 May 2025 in Roodepoort. Picture: Gallo Images

Jayden-Lee’s mother, 31-year-old Tiffany Nicole Meek, on Monday appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, charged with his murder and will apply for bail on Friday.

A private investigator told eNCA that Jayden-Lee was severely beaten and that the perpetrator allegedly tried to cover up the murder by cleaning the scene with ammonia products and thick bleach agents.

CONTINUE READING: Authorities looking into claims murdered 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek was abused

Meta ordered to shut down Instagram accounts and WhatsApp channels posting sexual content of SA schoolchildren [VIDEO]

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ordered tech giant Meta to shut down certain anonymous Instagram accounts and WhatsApp Channels distributing explicit child pornography involving South African schoolchildren.

Judge Mudunwazi Makamu handed down the judgment in order sought by Digital Law Company, directed by social media law expert Emma Sadlier, on Monday.

Meta’s Instagram and WhatsApp are in hot water. Picture: iStock

In the ruling, Makamu agreed with the arguments by advocate Ben Winks that children have been victimised by the publication of lurid material.

CONTINUE READING: Meta ordered to shut down Instagram accounts and WhatsApp channels posting sexual content of SA schoolchildren [VIDEO]

Gigaba’s ex-wife on leaked sex video: ‘We were blackmailed for almost six months’

The ex-wife of Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, has given insight into the 2018 leaked video of the politician’s private sex video

“We were blackmailed, I think [for] almost six months. They were demanding like money, I think it started from a million,” said Mngoma in the latest episode of Untied on Showmax.

Norma Mngoma’s episode on Untied has finally been aired after Malusi Gigaba tried to halt it. Picture: Supplied

Mngoma shared how the figure decreased from the initial one million to approximately R800,000.

“He was negotiating with some comrades about it. But for me, I didn’t know what was this video until the person called me because he [Gigaba] didn’t tell me that time,” she said.

CONTINUE READING: Gigaba’s ex-wife on leaked sex video: ‘We were blackmailed for almost six months’

Pagad member Faizel Felix rearrested after 8 years on the run

A 52-year-old member of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) who had evaded authorities for eight years was arrested in Wynberg on Monday.

Faizel Felix appeared briefly in court on Monday, facing charges of illegal firearm possession.

Faizel Felix. Image: Department of Justice, Crime Prevention and Security/ X

Felix was apprehended by the Hawks Crimes Against the State (Cats) team in the Western Cape on a warrant that had been outstanding since 2016, according to the Department of Justice, Crime Prevention and Security.

The department confirmed that “Felix, has been on the run for the past 8 years” following his failure to appear in court after being granted bail in 2015.

CONTINUE READING: Pagad member Faizel Felix rearrested after 8 years on the run

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Jayden-Lee’s mother in the dock | Who is Firoz Cachalia? | Mchunu’s career on the ropes