Top 10 stories of the day: ‘Where’s the coup proof?’ | SA man arrested in US raid | Ackermann named Bulls boss

News today includes the MK party is demanding proof about an alleged coup that has been foiled by the South African government.

Meanwhile, a South African man is reportedly among those arrested during a raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Furthermore, Former Springbok lock and Lions rugby coach Johan Ackermann is the new head coach of the Bulls.

Weather tomorrow: 17 July 2025

Severe marine conditions are expected between the Western and Northern Cape, with high fire risk and cold, windy weather in the Free State and Northern Cape. The rest of the country can expect generally cool conditions, with isolated rain and fog in coastal provinces. Full weather forecast here.

‘Where’s the proof?’: Calls for Ntshavheni to answer for coup claims

This comes after Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told parliament on Tuesday that the country’s intelligence services managed to prevent a number of coup attempts, the latest being two weeks ago.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told The Citizen on Wednesday that the minister must provide evidence to back her claims.

MK party gives Ramaphosa until Mandela Day to resign

The party listed a range of actions that they would take should the president not step down by the end of the work week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The demand comes in the wake of Ramaphosa’s response to the crisis plaguing the nation’s security cluster.

Reports of SA man arrested in US as eSwatini welcomes immigrants deported from US

On Monday, a verified X account of ICE Denver announced the arrest of the 37-year-old man. He is accused of driving under the influence (DUI), using a weapon to commit a felony, and terroristic threats.

Picture: iStock

“He will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings,” said ICE Denver.

Leave and a commission don’t make Mchunu immune from prosecution, parliament hears

On Wednesday, the portfolio committees on police, justice and constitutional development met to discuss their approach to explosive allegations made by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner alleged corruption, criminal collusion, cover-ups, and misconduct by police top brass, including Mchunu.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: GCIS

Speaker of parliament, Thoko Didiza, rejected a request for a parliamentary debate on the claims and instead requested that committees investigate them.

Johan Ackermann is new boss of the Bulls

Ackermann takes over from Jake White, who left the union recently after five years at the Pretoria team.

Johan Ackermann in his Gloucester colours. Picture: Getty Images

Ackermann guided the Lions to Super Rugby finals in 2016 and 2017 before joining Gloucester in England. He also coached in Japan and most recently has helped the Junior Boks.

Here are five more stories of the day:

