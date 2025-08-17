Top 10 stories of the day: Shivambu to consult King Misuzulu | Macpherson on EPWP | US tariffs

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 17 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, is expected to meet Zulu monarch King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini on Monday to consult him about the idea of starting a new political party.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Works, Dean Macpherson, has restored funding for Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) projects in the troubled Matjhabeng local municipality in the Free State.

Furthermore, ministers for the two largest parties, ANC and DA, in the government of national unity (GNU) are said to be growing increasingly frustrated as the US continues to make more demands during ongoing tariff negotiations.

Weather tomorrow: 18 August 2025

The South African Weather Service says the country can expect a mix of fog, partly cloudy skies, and variable temperatures as winter weather patterns continue to influence regional conditions. Full weather forecast here.

Shivambu to consult King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini about the formation of his new political party

Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, is expected to meet Zulu monarch King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini on Monday to consult him about the idea of starting a new political party.

Shivambu and other leaders of the Mayibuye Afrika movement are in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend as part of consultations for the formation of a new party that Shivambu will lead.

Macpherson restores EPWP funding to Matjhabeng municipality after questions about salaries

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson. Picture: Gallo Images

The Minister of Public Works, Dean Macpherson, has restored funding for Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) projects in the troubled Matjhabeng local municipality in the Free State.

Macpherson had frozen funding for EPWP projects after it was alleged that funds were being abused and that some officials in the municipality were being paid enormous salaries through these funds.

However, in a media statement on Sunday, Macpherson said he will now release the funds after investigations revealed that EPWP funds had not been misappropriated.

US demands spark growing discontent amid tariff negotiations – report

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC on 21 May 2025. Picture: AFP

Ministers for the two largest parties, ANC and DA, in the government of national unity (GNU) are said to be growing increasingly frustrated as the US continues to make more demands during ongoing tariff negotiations.

South Africa is in talks with Washington in the hope of securing a deal that would see the steep tariffs imposed by the US reduced.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump’s administration introduced a 30% tariff on all South African exports to the US.

Ramaphosa not likely to act as Motshekga defends SANDF chief’s Iran trip – report

President Cyril Ramaphosa and SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga has come to the defence of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief Rudzani Maphwanya following backlash over his recent remarks during a visit to Iran.

This week, Maphwanya sparked a diplomatic stir after claiming South Africa and Iran had “common goals.”

His comments drew criticism from International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola and the Presidency, as they felt the SANDF chief had stepped into foreign policy matters.

Grade R learner dies in tragic scholar bus accident

Picture: iStock

The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed the death of a 6-year-old Grade R learner from Letsatsing Primary Mine School in Carletonville following a scholar transport bus accident on Friday.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the girl sustained serious injuries while boarding the bus on Friday morning, 15 August 2025

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

