Top 10 stories of the day: Thabo Bester trial chaos | NW foot-and-mouth outbreak | Proteas meet and greet

In the news today, it was a chaotic day at the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein as the trial of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester faced yet another delay.

Meanwhile, the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has confirmed an outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District.

Furthermore, Proteas coach Shukri Conrad and Test captain Temba Bavuma have invited sports fans to celebrate their World Test Championship win with them at a meet and greet on Thursday.

Weather tomorrow: 18 June 2025

Weather warnings include damaging waves and winds along the coast, plus a cold weather advisory for inland Western Cape and Northern Cape regions until the weekend. Full weather forecast here.

No lawyer, a medical scare and appeals: Thabo Bester trial continues to be stalled

It was a chaotic day at the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein as the trial of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester faced yet another delay.

Bester and his former girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana, appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday following several previous postponements.

Thabo Bester appears at Bloemfontein High Court on 5 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Mlungisi Louw

Their co-accused include Magudumana’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, and former G4S employees: Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa, Zanda Moyo, and Joel Makhetha.

As proceedings resumed, Sekeleni informed the court that he had no lawyer after his application to Legal Aid South Africa was rejected.

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has confirmed an outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, specifically in the JB Marks Local Municipality.

This comes after South Africa’s largest beef producer, Karan Beef, confirmed an outbreak of the disease at its Heidelberg feedlot in the province of Gauteng. Provinces that already have cases include Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal.

For illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

FMD is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that has a significant economic impact. The disease affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.

Proteas invite fans to join in Test final victory celebrations: All the details

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad and Test captain Temba Bavuma have invited sports fans to celebrate their World Test Championship win with them at a meet and greet in Sandton on Thursday.

The Proteas won the Test final at Lord’s last week by beating Australia by five wickets. It was the South African cricket team’s first major international victory since they won the Champions Trophy in 1998.

The Proteas cricket team will celebrate with their fans on Thursday. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images/Getty Images

“This win is not just a celebration of their on-field success, but a tribute to the countless South African fans and former players who have stood by them through every emotional high and testing low,” said CSA in a press release.

The celebrations will take place on Thursday at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton between 1pm and 3pm.

Zuma’s tirade against Shivambu indicates he is ‘no longer useful to him’

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma launched a scathing but veiled attack against the party’s former secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.

On Monday, during the party’s Youth Day commemorations in Durban, Zuma told supporters that the party would not tolerate indiscipline from its high-ranking members.

MK party leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

Meanwhile, political analyst Sanet Solomon said it is clear that Zuma no longer needs Shivambu.

“Floyd Shivambu’s recent character assassination is indicative of the end of his usefulness to Jacob Zuma and the MK party. It further signals the unlikelihood that he would be added to the parliamentary list,” Solomon said.

Alleged Northdale teacher arrested for running bogus matric school

A Northdale man has been arrested on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering, and theft by false pretences after allegedly operating a bogus finishing school that scammed adult students seeking matric qualifications.

The students who fell for the scam were unaware that the school was illegal.

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

According to the Mi7 National Group, the arrest, which took place on Friday, 13 June, was the result of a multi-intelligence-led operation.

The operation was reportedly conducted by Pietermaritzburg Police in collaboration with Mi7 Crime Intelligence & Investigations, the uMgungundlovu District Crime Intelligence unit, Mountain Rise Visible Policing, and the KZN Department of Education.

