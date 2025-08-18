Top 10 stories of the day: Eldorado Park parents abandon bail bid | Limpopo nepotism, payments claims | How much DDP won

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 18 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the case against the Eldorado Park parents accused of abusing their four-year-old daughter has been postponed after they chose not to pursue bail.

Meanwhile, Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has dismissed allegations of nepotism and signing off on millions in payments at the Mogalakwena Local Municipality.

Furthermore, he may have surrendered his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title this past weekend, but South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis will receive a small silver lining in the way of a bloated bank account.

Weather tomorrow: 19 August 2025

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State, with mostly fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions forecast across provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Eldorado Park parents abandon bail bid in child abuse case

The pair appeared at the Protea Magistrates’ Court in Soweto on Monday, where they had been expected to apply for bail.

The Eldorado Park parents accused of abusing their 4-year-old daughter appear at Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on 18 August 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

The father faces five charges, including murder, rape, compelled rape, child abuse and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

AfriForum questions why no costs disclosed for new Gauteng licence plate system

AfriForum is pressuring the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) on the cost and effectiveness of their new vehicle licence plate programme.

Last week, AfriForum launched an internal appeal with the department after their Promotion of Access to Information Act application was ignored.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Pretoria Rekord.

The GDRT recently launched the new system which will be piloted on government vehicles until the end of 2025.

Ramathuba responds to allegations of millions in payments and nepotism at Limpopo municipality

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has dismissed allegations of nepotism and signing off on millions in payments at the Mogalakwena Local Municipality.

The allegations have circulated on social media since the beginning of August.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: X / @PhophiRamathuba

“In response to these defamatory claims, the premier has escalated the matter to law enforcement agencies to investigate the origins of these baseless allegations,” said her office on Monday.

Man murdered along N1 after breakdown

A man was killed on Saturday night after his vehicle broke down along the N1 in Limpopo.

Police are searching for two suspects who were driving a Toyota Fortuner that initially stopped to offer assistance.

Picture: Saps

The victim had three passengers who witnessed the murder, but who were fortunate to escape the incident unharmed.

How much money Dricus du Plessis won ‘by laying on the ground for 25 minutes’

Du Plessis had no answers for undefeated Russian Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling as he succumbed to a unanimous decision defeat at UFC 319 in Chicago on Sunday.

Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates grapples with Dricus du Plessis of South Africa during their middleweight title bout in UFC 319 on Sunday. Picture: Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Various reports online have estimated the South African will receive approximately $3 million (nearly R59 million) for essentially laying on the ground for almost 25 minutes.

