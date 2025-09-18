Top 10 stories of the day: Bombshell at Madlanga commission | Taxi association chair killed | Nabi’s Chiefs exit

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 18 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has implicated DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, accusing her of breaking the law by interfering in police work.

Meanwhile, Gauteng National Taxi Association chairperson Thami Moyo has been killed in an alleged hit.

Furthermore, Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed that he is no longer Kaizer Chiefs head coach.

Weather tomorrow: 13 September 2025

Saws predicts the country will experience mostly fine weather tomorrow, but warns of rough seas between the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Bombshell at Madlanga commission: Mkhwanazi accuses DA MP of breaking the law

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has implicated DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, accusing her of breaking the law by interfering in police work.

His testimony came on the second day of the judicial commission of inquiry’s public hearings taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Thursday.

KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on 18 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images

The commission, chaired by retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is probing allegations of political interference and corruption with the law enforcement and judicial system.

CONTINUE READING: Bombshell at Madlanga commission: Mkhwanazi accuses DA MP of breaking the law

MK party, Zuma suffer setback in bid to halt Madlanga commission

The MK party and its leader Jacob Zuma suffered a blow in their attempt to stop the Madlanga commission, which has been tasked with investigating the criminal justice system.

On Thursday, the party appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, seeking to interdict the work of the judicial commission of inquiry.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

The MK party is also challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave and appoint Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister, which forms part B of their review application.

CONTINUE READING: MK party, Zuma suffer setback in bid to halt Madlanga commission

Gauteng taxi association chair ‘assassinated’ near Soweto

Gauteng National Taxi Association chairperson Thami Moyo has been killed in an alleged hit.

His death was confirmed to The Citizen by the association’s spokesperson, Theo Malele.

Picture: Saps

“We can confirm that Thami Moyo was assassinated along the Soweto Highway on Thursday morning.

“No further details about the murder can be confirmed at this time.”

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng taxi association chair ‘assassinated’ near Soweto

Embarrassing for Joburg mayor Dada Morero to have to appear in parliament over water crisis

The mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, is expected to appear before parliament’s portfolio committee on water and sanitation on Friday.

Morero is expected to be quizzed on the water challenges in Johannesburg and various interventions his government has placed to ensure that residents receive water.

Joburg mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Bloomberg

DA member of parliament (MP) Stephen Moore on Thursday described the water situation in Johannesburg as a crisis.

CONTINUE READING: Embarrassing for Joburg mayor Dada Morero to have to appear in parliament over water crisis

Nabi confirms Chiefs departure

Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed that he is no longer Kaizer Chiefs head coach.

“My separation from Kaizer Chiefs was a mutual agreement with the club’s management, following a successful and challenging experience,” Nabi told the website winwin.com.

Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed that he is no longer the head coach at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

“Currently, I need some time to rest, focus more on my family, and monitor my wife’s health, which has required me to be by her side over the past period.”

CONTINUE READING: Nabi confirms Chiefs departure

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Mkhwanazi at Madlanga commission | Cat Matlala denied bail | Nabi and Chiefs part ways