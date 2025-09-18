Top 10 stories of the day: Bombshell at Madlanga commission | Taxi association chair killed | Nabi’s Chiefs exit

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 18 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
News today includes KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has implicated DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, accusing her of breaking the law by interfering in police work.
Meanwhile, Gauteng National Taxi Association chairperson Thami Moyo has been killed in an alleged hit.
Furthermore, Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed that he is no longer Kaizer Chiefs head coach.
Weather tomorrow: 13 September 2025
Saws predicts the country will experience mostly fine weather tomorrow, but warns of rough seas between the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
Bombshell at Madlanga commission: Mkhwanazi accuses DA MP of breaking the law
KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has implicated DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, accusing her of breaking the law by interfering in police work.
His testimony came on the second day of the judicial commission of inquiry’s public hearings taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Thursday.
The commission, chaired by retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is probing allegations of political interference and corruption with the law enforcement and judicial system.
CONTINUE READING: Bombshell at Madlanga commission: Mkhwanazi accuses DA MP of breaking the law
MK party, Zuma suffer setback in bid to halt Madlanga commission
The MK party and its leader Jacob Zuma suffered a blow in their attempt to stop the Madlanga commission, which has been tasked with investigating the criminal justice system.
On Thursday, the party appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, seeking to interdict the work of the judicial commission of inquiry.
The MK party is also challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave and appoint Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister, which forms part B of their review application.
CONTINUE READING: MK party, Zuma suffer setback in bid to halt Madlanga commission
Gauteng taxi association chair ‘assassinated’ near Soweto
Gauteng National Taxi Association chairperson Thami Moyo has been killed in an alleged hit.
His death was confirmed to The Citizen by the association’s spokesperson, Theo Malele.
“We can confirm that Thami Moyo was assassinated along the Soweto Highway on Thursday morning.
“No further details about the murder can be confirmed at this time.”
CONTINUE READING: Gauteng taxi association chair ‘assassinated’ near Soweto
Embarrassing for Joburg mayor Dada Morero to have to appear in parliament over water crisis
The mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, is expected to appear before parliament’s portfolio committee on water and sanitation on Friday.
Morero is expected to be quizzed on the water challenges in Johannesburg and various interventions his government has placed to ensure that residents receive water.
DA member of parliament (MP) Stephen Moore on Thursday described the water situation in Johannesburg as a crisis.
CONTINUE READING: Embarrassing for Joburg mayor Dada Morero to have to appear in parliament over water crisis
Nabi confirms Chiefs departure
Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed that he is no longer Kaizer Chiefs head coach.
“My separation from Kaizer Chiefs was a mutual agreement with the club’s management, following a successful and challenging experience,” Nabi told the website winwin.com.
“Currently, I need some time to rest, focus more on my family, and monitor my wife’s health, which has required me to be by her side over the past period.”
CONTINUE READING: Nabi confirms Chiefs departure
Here are five more stories of the day:
- Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 7%
- High court seizes R4m linked to Liebenberg ponzi scheme
- Zille makes her move in Joburg
- ‘Who was dumb enough to pay you R500k?’ – Sizwe Dhlomo on The Kiffness losing campaign over Charlie Kirk defence
- Slight dip, but here’s where Cape Town dam levels are sitting at
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Mkhwanazi at Madlanga commission | Cat Matlala denied bail | Nabi and Chiefs part ways