Top 10 stories of the day: Mkhwanazi on Cele | Ramaphosa clarifies DA comments | Pastry Princess’ killer sentenced

Here's your daily news update for Friday, 19 September 2025:

In the news today, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has informed the Madlanga commission what led to the breakdown in his relationship with former police minister Bheki Cele.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to douse the flames of controversy over his instruction to ANC councillors to learn from the DA.

Furthermore, Sibusiso Zitha has escaped a life sentence for the murder of his partner, celebrity chef Thembekile Letlape, known as the “Pastry Princess”.

Dodgy calls and shielding officials? – Mkhwanazi’s shocking claim against Bheki Cele

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has informed the Madlanga commission what led to the breakdown in his relationship with former police minister Bheki Cele.

On Friday, Mkhwanazi continued with this testimony, where he accused Cele of attempting to interfere with an investigation and subsequent disciplinary hearing against Major General Feroz Khan, who heads the Counter-Intelligence and Security Intelligence division.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi takes the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria, 17 September 2025, during the public hearings. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Mkhwanazi said while investigations into Khan were ongoing and before the matter sat for a hearing, Cele called him to say that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi had approached him to help fight crime in the province.

Cele’s call was mainly to request that Mkhwanazi release district commander Major General Jabu Khumalo to Gauteng.

“My surprise was, but when General Cele was in the police, he did not like General Khumalo. He didn’t like him at all. Now that he’s out of the police, why does he trust Khumalo to come and work with him in Gauteng? It was just strange,” Mkhwanazi said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to douse the flames of controversy over his instruction to ANC councillors to learn from the DA.

His remarks at an ANC roll call meeting on Monday sparked debate, with some analysts saying he had admitted that DA municipalities are better run.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

However, three days later, Ramaphosa said not everything the DA does in its municipality is perfect. Ramaphosa admitted that he should have explained his position on this matter more comprehensively when he met with councillors.

“I should have talked about the full equation. The full equation is that there are compliance issues and there are the transformative issues. Both need to go hand in hand, and when I made the example, I should have made a comprehensive one,” said Ramaphosa.

Thembekile Letlape murder: Pastry Princess’ killer avoids life sentence

Sibusiso Zitha has escaped a life sentence for the murder of his partner, celebrity chef Thembekile Letlape, known as the “Pastry Princess”.

On Friday, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg handed Zitha a 15-year prison term.

Sibusiso Zitha appears at Johannesburg High Court on 28 August 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Letlape — the daughter of ActionSA MP Kgosi Letlape — was fatally stabbed by Zitha at her residence in Fourways, Johannesburg, more than a year ago, in the presence of their 10-year-old child.

Newborn baby’s body found discarded, legs allegedly consumed by dogs

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions which may be upsetting or triggering for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

A woman’s daily work duties were disrupted by the gruesome discovery of a lifeless newborn baby’s body on the side of the road in Mt Moriah, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), on Friday morning.

Reaction Unit South Africa medics attend to the scene where a newborn baby’s body was found in Mt Moriah, KwaZulu-Natal on 19 September 2025. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa/Facebook

At around 7.50am, defence company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) received a call informing them of what the woman had stumbled upon on Idolifiya Road.

“She stated that she was engaged in cleaning duties when she discovered a bag containing a t-shirt stained with blood and bank statements discarded on the side of the road,” Rusa said in a statement on Facebook. However, another bag about 2m away revealed a more sinister situation. The bag contained a fully developed female foetus, Rusa said.

Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni resigns a week after musicians storm press briefing

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has accepted the resignation of its chairperson, Nicholas Maweni.

Friday’s statement from Samro said Maweni, who was with the organisation for seven years, was at the helm during a challenging period.

Samro Chairperson Nicholas Maweni has stepped down from his post. Picture: @NicholasMaweni/X

“He took on the challenge of leading this organisation during a difficult period and, through his unwavering commitment to good governance and his strategic vision, delivered remarkable results,” said Vice Chairperson and Lead Independent Director of SAMRO Sisa Mayekiso in a statement.

Maweni’s resignation comes a week after disgruntled musicians, who are members of Samro, disrupted a press conference held by the Samro board headed by Maweni, to address some of the controversies at the organisation.

