Top 10 stories of the day: Likhona killed for being lesbian? | Slain Kutlwano’s ‘wrong’ gender | inmates boycott graduation

In the news today, the family of 14-year-old Likhona’s Fose believes she was killed because of her identity as a lesbian.

Meanwhile, the mother of two-year-old Kutlwano Shalaba now faces an added charge of premeditated murder, amid allegations that the child was killed for being the “wrong” gender.

Furthermore, a highly anticipated graduation ceremony for 129 Gauteng prisoners was abruptly cancelled after inmates refused to wear prison uniform.

Weather tomorrow: 3 June 2025

The weather service has not issued any severe alerts for Tuesday. Most provinces can expect fine, cool to warm weather, with partly cloudy skies in some areas. Full weather forecast here.

Family believes 14-year-old Likhona Fose was killed in suspected homophobic attack

A 14-year-old girl’s dream of becoming a lawyer was cut short when she was brutally murdered in what her family believes was a homophobic hate crime in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

Likhona Fose, a Grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, was found dead with her body mutilated in an empty field on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

Likhona Fose. Picture: Supplied

The teenager’s uncle and family spokesperson, Mthobeli Fose, told The Citizen on Monday that the family had accepted Likhona’s sexual orientation and believes she was targeted because of her identity as a lesbian.

“They killed her with intent. We had accepted as a family that she was lesbian, we’d even buy her pants,” Fose said.

‘The child was a girl’: Motive revealed as mother faces more charges over Kutlwano Shalaba’s death

The mother of two-year-old Kutlwano Shalaba now faces an added charge of premeditated murder, amid allegations that the child was killed for being the “wrong” gender.

Keneilwe Portia Shalaba appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on Monday.

Keneilwe Shalaba and Sebokoana Khoanyana in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on 2 June 2025. Picture: NPA

She was previously charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery, and making a false statement to the police. The 32-year-old remains in police custody after being denied bail in February.

Graduation collapses after inmates refused to wear prison clothes

A highly anticipated graduation ceremony for 129 incarcerated individuals in Gauteng was abruptly cancelled in April after inmates refused to participate when told they must wear prison uniforms instead of traditional graduation attire.

The ceremony, scheduled for 10 April 2025, would have celebrated the academic achievements of inmates who completed various qualifications ranging from trade certificates to master’s degrees.

Photo for illustration. Picture: Polokwane Review

However, the event was scrapped when participants withdrew after learning about the clothing requirements.

Over 34 000 patients waiting for surgeries in Gauteng’s public hospitals

There are more than 34 000 patients waiting for surgery in Gauteng public hospitals.

This has been revealed in a Gauteng Legislature response by Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply following questions by the DA’s Shadow Health MEC, Jack Bloom.

Picture: iStock

This shocking figure from Gauteng’s hospitals is from the end of January this year, according to Ralehoko.

The largest waiting list is 6 764 patients at the Steve Biko Hospital, followed by the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital (6 232), George Mukhari Hospital (5 354), and 3 315 patients at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital.

Lord of the Rings strikes again! Inside Lebo M’s latest engagement and marriage chronicles

Just when we thought the drama of Piano-Gate had finally hit its last note, millionaire producer and Grammy-winning Lion King maestro, Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake, is back on the charts, this time with a sparkling ring and a yacht in Dubai.

Yes, folks, the man whose love life rivals the complexity of a telenovela has popped the question again, marking what will be another engagement or walk down the aisle, depending on how you look at it.

Lebo M and Mel Ntsala. Picture: X

Move over, Tolkien — there’s a new Lord of the Rings in town.

Lebo M and his rekindled flame, to Free state born beauty Malefu “Mel” Ntsala, were all smiles and sea breeze as they posed stylishly on a luxury yacht in Dubai. With Mel flaunting a glittering engagement ring and Lebo M dropping poetic captions, the couple looked every bit the part of Instagram’s power pair.

