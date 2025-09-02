Top 10 stories of the day: Charges stand in Meyiwa case | Social Development riven by factions | Household food costs dip

Here’s your daily news update for Tuesday, 2 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has failed in his attempt to have charges against him withdrawn.

Meanwhile, while the Department of Social Development is tasked with protecting the vulnerable, empowering women and standing against gender-based violence, the department is being torn apart by factionalism.

Furthermore, key data from the August Household Affordability Index’s household food basket shows that food prices decreased on average in August, but that unfortunately does not mean that low-income consumers can now afford to eat more nutritious food.

Weather tomorrow: 3 September 2025

No severe weather warnings have been issued for Wednesday, but extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places in all provinces except the Western Cape. Warm conditions await residents nationwide, with showers in certain areas. Full weather forecast here.

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused loses application to have charges thrown out

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday dismissed the Section 174 application brought by accused four, Mthokoziseni Maphisa.

Mthokoziseni Maphisa is seen at Pretoria High Court on 4 May 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Maphisa had asked the court to acquit him of charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition, arguing that the state had not provided sufficient evidence to warrant his prosecution.

Ramaphosa’s ‘praise’ of Zim land grabs has coalition partner fuming

The DA has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of praising Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, for implementing controversial land reform policies.

This comes after Ramaphosa gave a controversial speech during his working visit to Harare over the weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

He was a guest speaker at the official opening of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.

Department of Social Development torn apart by factionalism

The department this week suspended its spokesperson, Lumka Oliphant, for various work-related matters.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is seen with ANC Women’s League former president Bathabile Dlamini and other members during an event themed ‘A conversation with the President’ on 13 August 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Alon Skuy

However, Oliphant claimed she was suspended because the Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, believed that she had leaked information to the media about a R3 million trip that the department had spent on six delegates who were on a two-week trip to New York.

Parents of children at special-needs school fume over alleged ill treatment

Parents and school governing body (SGB) members are outraged by how children with special needs are allegedly being treated by the management of a school in Johannesburg.

A mother and vocal SGB member took the fight to the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE), but accuses the department of interfering in SGB business.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The GDE explained the situation regarding the school’s policy; however, the angry parents believe they are being pushed out because they are South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant recipients.

Household food basket cost a little less on average in August: Here’s what foods went down

The data for the household food basket, which forms part of the Household Affordability Index, is compiled by low-income consumers at the shops where they shop for their families.

Picture: iStock

They track the prices of 44 basic food items at 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries in:

Johannesburg (Soweto, Alexandra, Tembisa and Hillbrow)

Durban (KwaMashu, Umlazi, Isipingo, Durban CBD, Hammarsdale and Pinetown)

Cape Town (Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Philippi, Langa, Delft and Dunoon)

Pietermaritzburg

Mtubatuba (in Northern KwaZulu-Natal) and

Springbok (in the Northern Cape).

Here are five more stories of the day:

