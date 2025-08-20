Top 10 stories of the day: KT Molefe denied bail | Cameron escapes hijack attempt | Kaya FM suspends Sol Phenduka

Here’s your daily news update for Wednesday, 20 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes controversial businessman Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe will remain behind bars after his bid for bail failed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee Chairperson Ian Cameron and two other DA members fell victim to an attempted hijacking in Cape Town.

Furthermore, Kaya FM has suspended broadcaster Sol Phenduka with immediate effect.

Weather tomorrow: 21 August 2025

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in all provinces except Gauteng and the Western Cape. There will be rough seas between the Western Cape and the Northern Cape, but conditions will be mostly warm nationwide. Full weather forecast here.

DJ Sumbody murder: Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe remains behind bars as bail denied

Controversial businessman Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe will remain behind bars after his bid for bail failed on Wednesday.

Molefe appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court to hear the outcome of his bail application.

Controversial businessman Katiso Molefe appears for bail application at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on 6 August 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

The alleged mastermind was arrested alongside three hitmen in connection with the murder of South African artist Oupa John Sefoka, widely known as DJ Sumbody.

De Lille dissolves SA Tourism board – but Outa calls her decision ‘disgraceful’

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has dissolved the SA Tourism board with immediate effect over what she called unlawful decisions.

De Lille informed the board of her decision on 19 August, following consideration of their written representations as to why the board should not be dissolved.

Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The minister said the board members neglected to address the crucial question of the legality of the process the board used when calling a special board meeting on 1 August, when the unlawful resolution was taken.

Ian Cameron, DA colleagues escape hijack attempt in Philippi after police academy visit

Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee Chairperson Ian Cameron and two other DA members fell victim to an attempted hijacking in Cape Town.

It is understood that Cameron and his fellow DA colleagues Nicholas Gotsell and Lisa-Maré Schickerling were in one car when three unknown men attacked their vehicle with bricks, smashing at least three windows, on the corner of Eisleben and Govan Mbeki Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron. Picture: X / @ParliamentZA

They were returning from an oversight visit to the police training college in Philippi East when the incident occurred.

Increase in inflation of 0.5% expected, but could drift higher

The inflation rate increased by 0.5% from 3% in June to 3.5% in July. Economists expected an increase and say it could drift higher towards the end of the year, although not much. However, they are divided about whether the Reserve Bank will cut the repo rate again this year.

Jee-A van der Linde, senior economist at Oxford Economics Africa, says the sharp increase of 0.5% is due to municipal tariff increases but the overall inflation outlook remains favourable. He expects that headline inflation will drift to slightly above 4% by the end of the year.

Picture: iStock

“There was a risk of an upside inflation surprise, as July is a high-survey month, with municipal tariff increases typically coming in higher than the headline rate. However, the latest outturn does not change our view of inflation, with the benign outlook still intact.”

Kaya FM suspends Sol Phenduka pending an internal investigation

Kaya FM has suspended broadcaster Sol Phenduka with immediate effect.

“Kaya 959 confirms that presenter Sol Phenduka has been placed on suspension with immediate effect. This step has been taken pending the outcome of an internal process currently underway,” read a statement shared with The Citizen by Ian Bredenkamp, who handles PR for the station.

Sol Phenduka has been suspended by Kaya FM pending an investigation. Picture: solphenduka/Instagram

When asked about the reason behind the suspension and its duration, Bredenkamp said they would release a follow-up statement “once the internal process is concluded”.

