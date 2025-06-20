Top 10 stories of the day: R27k found in WSU deputy VC’s car | MEC blames school for stabbing | KZN prepares for R6.5bn lawsuit

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 20 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Weather tomorrow: 21 June 2025

Saws warns of rough seas in parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. Damaging winds are also expected in parts of the Eastern Cape, while areas in the Northern Cape face high fire danger conditions. Full weather forecast here.

R27k in cash found in Walter Sisulu University vice-chancellor’s car after fatal shooting

A large sum of money was discovered in the vehicle of a Walter Sisulu University (WSU) senior staff member who was fatally shot, while Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane raised alarm over the continued violence at the institution.

WSU’s deputy vice-chancellor for institutional support and development, Sinethemba Mpambane, was killed at the university’s Mthatha campus on Thursday.

Walter Sisulu University gate at Butterworth Campus in East London on 22 January 2020. Picture: Gallo Images / Sino Majangaza

He was reportedly shot multiple times while seated in his vehicle near the entrance of the Nkululekweni facility.

Does South Africa need a political party led by Floyd Shivambu?

Launching a new political party may not be the best move for Floyd Shivambu, the former secretary-general of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, according to a political analyst.

On Thursday, Shivambu told reporters that he plans to consult various sectors of society about forming a new political party.

Former MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

This follows his public fallouts with the founder of the MK party, Jacob Zuma and his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Education MEC blames management of Pretoria school for pupil’s stabbing

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has urged pupils to play a role in combating bullying by reporting incidents to the authorities.

Chiloane was speaking on Friday morning at the Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong informal settlement in Donkerhoek, Pretoria, where Lethabo Mokonyane, 19, a Grade 11 pupil, was stabbed to death, allegedly by a Grade 12 pupil on Tuesday.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane speaks to pupils at the Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong informal settlement, Pretoria, on Friday after a Grade 11 student was stabbed earlier in the week. Picture: Supplied/Gauteng Education

It is alleged that the Grade 12 pupil had not attended school that day but arrived after classes had ended, just as pupils were boarding their scholar transports. He then proceeded to stab Mokonyane just outside the schoolyard.

‘Engineered dysfunction’: City of Tshwane disconnects its own water reservoir for non-payment

The DA has accused the City of Tshwane of not having its house in order after it switched off power to its own reservoir as part of a campaign to collect outstanding debt.

DA Tshwane Spokesperson for Finance Jacqui Uys said the DA was outraged after the city disconnected its own water reservoir due to non-payment of accounts.

Picture: iStock

“On Wednesday, the city’s credit control department, furnished with an official disconnection notice, cut power to the pump stations of one of its own reservoirs. City teams meant business as they proceeded to rip the breaker out of the Suiderberg Reservoir, to prevent power from being switched back,” she said.

Sued for R6.5 billion by Toyota insurer, KZN transport builds legal team

The KwaZulu-Natal department of transport is assembling a legal team to navigate the R6.5 billion lawsuit filed by Toyota insurer Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance in the Durban High Court over the 2022 floods.

The floods caused significant damage at the Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) vehicle assembly plant in Prospecton, Durban.

Damage caused by the 2022 floods in Durban. Picture: X/Hein_The_Slayer

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance is claiming that the damage caused by the floods was due to negligence of the infrastructure. For this, the insurer is suing KZN transport, eThekwini municipality and Transnet SOC Limited.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

