Top 10 stories of the day: ANC councillors’ safety concerns | Benny stock cubes recalled | Sol speaks on Kaya FM suspension

In the news today, the ANC in the City of Ekurhuleni said it is concerned about the safety of its councillors after three of them were held hostage for an hour in Tembisa.

Meanwhile, Tiger Brands has recalled its Benny beef and chicken-flavoured stock cubes due to a labelling issue.

Furthermore, broadcaster Sol Phenduka says he was suspended from Kaya FM over the Minnie Dlamini lawsuit against him and MacG.

Weather tomorrow: 22 August 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of strong coastal waves, high fire risk, and varying provincial conditions expected Friday. Prepare for wind, heat, and possible localised damage. Full weather forecast here.

ANC councillors held hostage for employment opportunities

The ANC in the City of Ekurhuleni said it is concerned about the safety of its councillors.

This comes after three of them were held hostage for an hour on Wednesday in Thembisa by a group of people who were demanding employment from them. According to ANC Chief Whip Sizakele Masuku, they were locked in a community hall.

Communities have been requested not to intimidate their councilors. Picture: Michel Bega

“The ANC Caucus in the City of Ekurhuleni strongly condemns the incident that took place earlier today at the Phomolong Community Centre, where Ward 11 Councillor Oriel Thoabala, Ward 12 Councillor Gloria Ndinisa, and Ward 13 Councillor Bulelwa Ngqwangi were unlawfully locked inside the facility by a group identifying themselves as the Unemployed Community Forum,” said Masuku.

The councillors were later freed when the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) was alerted to the situation.

Tiger Brands recalls its Benny beef and chicken-flavoured stock cubes

Tiger Brands has informed the National Consumer Commission (NCC) of a labelling issue with the packaging of Benny beef and chicken-flavoured stock cubes, prompting the consumer watchdog to issue a safety product recall.

Tiger Brands said it initiated the voluntary recall after consultation with the NCC, even though it has not received consumer complaints about the impacted product.

The recalled Benny beef and chicken-flavoured stock cubes. Picture: Tiger Brands’ website

It informed the NCC that the nutritional labelling on the products’ packaging may not accurately reflect the actual sodium content of the product, which could be higher than declared.

“The inaccurate nutritional information on the label may impact a consumer’s ability to make an informed decision about consuming the product based on their dietary requirements.”

‘It’s about the court case with Minnie’ says Sol Phenduka on the reason behind his suspension

After speculation about the reason for his suspension by Kaya FM, broadcaster Sol Phenduka has broken his silence.

“You know what it’s about; it’s about the court case with Minnie,” said Phenduka, speaking on MacG’s Podcast And Chill, of which he is the co-host, on Thursday.

Sol Phenduka said his suspension is linked to Minnie Dlamini. Pictures: solphenduka, minniedlamini/Instagram

Earlier this month, media personality Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini launched a R2.5 million lawsuit against MacGyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho and Phenduka.

Dlamini accused the Podcast and Chill hosts of hate speech and harassment, and in submitted court papers, Dlamini seeks legal accountability.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has compiled a comprehensive explanation to present to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

McKenzie faced a backlash recently when his old social media posts were dug up in response to him berating podcasters for their comments about the coloured community.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Getty Images

The Minister of Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture’s repeated use of the k-word in the posts promoted an SAHRC complaint and calls for his axing as minister.

The commission stated last Friday that the evidence presented to them was enough to send the minister a letter declaring the allegations against him.

‘It’s emotional and mental abuse’ – Malusi Gigaba on ex-wife’s allegations against him

Malusi Gigaba, the former finance and home affairs minister, has refused to respond to his ex-wife’s allegations about him and their marriage, saying he wants to protect his family’s dignity.

“For the well-being and dignity of my children, that I live with, whom I raise, I would rather not respond,” Gigaba said, speaking to Gagasi FM’s Alex Mthiyane.

Malusi Gigaba said that members of the public may be interested in the ‘fist fight’ between him and Mngoma, but he isn’t. Picture: malusi_gigaba/Instagram

In July, Gigaba’s ex-wife, Norma Mngoma, was a guest on an episode of Untied, a talk show series that unpacks the complex world of divorce through the stories of famous women who have lived it.

In the episode, Mngoma detailed Gigaba’s alleged infidelity during their marriage, porn addiction and misuse of public funds. Gigaba has now described Mngoma’s assertions as emotional abuse.

