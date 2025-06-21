Top 10 stories of the day: Shivambu not going to parliament | Wanted kidnapper killed during raid | Two soldiers stabbed to death

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 21 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the MK party releasing its list of new members to be sworn in at Parliament, with Floyd Shivambu’s name not being on it.

Then, a Mozambican man wanted in connection with multiple kidnappings was killed in a shootout with police.

Meanwhile, two SANDF soldiers were stabbed to death during an altercation with one of their colleagues.

Weather tomorrow: 22 June 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said cool and cold conditions will continue on Sunday, but warned of an “intense” cold front that will hit the Western Cape and Northern Cape on Wednesday. Get the full weather forecast here.

Top 10 stories

Floyd Shivambu not on list of MK party members going to parliament

The MK party on Saturday released its list of new members to be sworn in at Parliament, and Floyd Shivambu is not among them.

Former MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu briefs the media at Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel on 19 June 2025 in Midrand. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Shivambu was recently axed as the party’s secretary-general after he visited fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi.

His name is not on the list despite earlier claims by the party that he would be redeployed to Parliament.

CONTINUE READING: Floyd Shivambu not on list of MK party members going to parliament

Wanted Mozambican kidnapper killed during raid in Johannesburg

Police have shot and killed a Mozambican man wanted in connection with multiple kidnappings.

Picture: Saps

Mauro Mucambe Junior had an outstanding warrant of arrest issued by Maputo police back in August 2024.

The police’s anti-kidnapping unit were tracing a kidnapped Pakistani businessman when they encountered the wanted 40-year-old at a residential complex in Fourways earlier this week.

CONTINUE READING: Wanted Mozambican kidnapper killed during raid in Johannesburg

Two SANDF soldiers stabbed to death at Mpumalanga base

Two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers were stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday morning by one of their colleagues.

Two SANDF soldiers died after they were stabbed at the Macadamia military base in Mpumalanga early on Saturday morning. Picture: Gallo Images

The incident occurred at the Macadamia military base near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga.

SANDF spokesperson Prince Tshabalala said the soldiers were stabbed during an altercation with another SANDF member.

CONTINUE READING: Two SANDF soldiers stabbed to death during altercation at Mpumalanga base

Tributes pour in for sports broadcaster Phumlani Msibi

Beloved sports broadcaster Phumlani Msibi has passed away at the age of 57.

Phumlani Msibi conducting a post-match interview. Picture: Picture: Gallo Images

Tributes poured in from across the sporting industry and beyond following the announcement of the sad news on Friday night.

From sports personalities to politicians, the dedications to Msibi illustrated the man’s special place in the hearts of South Africans.

CONTINUE READING: Tributes pour in for sports broadcaster Phumlani Msibi

Five suspects shot dead in gun battles with KZN police

Five suspects were shot and killed in two separate gun battles with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Picture: iStock

The shootings occurred in Inanda on Friday, 20 June 2025.

The first incident occurred along the Etafuleni main road, while the second took place at cottages on Dr Langalibalele Road.

CONTINUE READING: Five suspects shot dead in gun battles with KZN police

Five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: R27k found in WSU deputy VC’s car | MEC blames school for stabbing | KZN prepares for R6.5bn lawsuit