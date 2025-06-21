Top 10 stories of the day: Shivambu not going to parliament | Wanted kidnapper killed during raid | Two soldiers stabbed to death

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 21 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
News today includes the MK party releasing its list of new members to be sworn in at Parliament, with Floyd Shivambu’s name not being on it.
Then, a Mozambican man wanted in connection with multiple kidnappings was killed in a shootout with police.
Meanwhile, two SANDF soldiers were stabbed to death during an altercation with one of their colleagues.
Weather tomorrow: 22 June 2025
The South African Weather Service (Saws) said cool and cold conditions will continue on Sunday, but warned of an “intense” cold front that will hit the Western Cape and Northern Cape on Wednesday. Get the full weather forecast here.
Top 10 stories
Floyd Shivambu not on list of MK party members going to parliament
The MK party on Saturday released its list of new members to be sworn in at Parliament, and Floyd Shivambu is not among them.
Shivambu was recently axed as the party’s secretary-general after he visited fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi.
His name is not on the list despite earlier claims by the party that he would be redeployed to Parliament.
Wanted Mozambican kidnapper killed during raid in Johannesburg
Police have shot and killed a Mozambican man wanted in connection with multiple kidnappings.
Mauro Mucambe Junior had an outstanding warrant of arrest issued by Maputo police back in August 2024.
The police’s anti-kidnapping unit were tracing a kidnapped Pakistani businessman when they encountered the wanted 40-year-old at a residential complex in Fourways earlier this week.
Two SANDF soldiers stabbed to death at Mpumalanga base
Two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers were stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday morning by one of their colleagues.
The incident occurred at the Macadamia military base near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga.
SANDF spokesperson Prince Tshabalala said the soldiers were stabbed during an altercation with another SANDF member.
Tributes pour in for sports broadcaster Phumlani Msibi
Beloved sports broadcaster Phumlani Msibi has passed away at the age of 57.
Tributes poured in from across the sporting industry and beyond following the announcement of the sad news on Friday night.
From sports personalities to politicians, the dedications to Msibi illustrated the man’s special place in the hearts of South Africans.
Five suspects shot dead in gun battles with KZN police
Five suspects were shot and killed in two separate gun battles with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).
The shootings occurred in Inanda on Friday, 20 June 2025.
The first incident occurred along the Etafuleni main road, while the second took place at cottages on Dr Langalibalele Road.
Five more stories of the day:
- BYD Shark dethrones Ford Ranger Raptor as fastest bakkie in SA
- MK party accuses ‘political outcast’ Jabulani Khumalo of making false claims
- Bok lock Lood de Jager still happy with his decision to play in Japan
- Tshwane municipality issues warning to landlords illegally subdividing apartments
- Ombud gets R328 million back for disgruntled financial consumers
Yesterday’s news recap
