Top 10 stories of the day: Shivambu appeals for volunteers | US strikes Iran | Record price for Clifton apartment

News today includes Floyd Shivambu making a public appeal for progressive volunteers just a day after being snubbed from his party’s parliamentary list. He suggested that the appetite for another political option in South Africa is strong.

Then, the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites but it raised two major questions: how effective were they, and what will Iran do next?

Meanwhile, a record-breaking purchase has been sealed in Clifton, with a five-bedroom apartment sold for a whopping R145 million.

Weather tomorrow: 23 June 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said a cold front will continue to pass over the southern parts of the country on Monday. Get the full weather forecast here.

Shivambu makes public appeal for progressive volunteers

Floyd Shivambu has made a public appeal for progressive volunteers just a day after his parliamentary list snub.

Former MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi

After being removed as uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party secretary-general, Shivambu was expected to be sent to serve in parliament, but was left off the list of names announced by the party on Saturday.

Shivambu said on Thursday that he would not be leaving the MK party or forming a new political party, but instead would engage with community leaders on a possible way forward. In a video address posted on Sunday morning, he spoke of the positive response he had received.

CONTINUE READING: Shivambu makes public appeal for progressive volunteers

Did the US strikes succeed, and how will Iran respond?

The United States’ strikes on Sunday on Iranian nuclear sites raised two major questions: how effective were they, and what will Iran do next?

This satellite picture taken on June 22, 2025, shows a close-up view of craters after US strikes on Iran’s Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), northeast of the city of Qom. Picture: Satellite image 2025 Maxar Technologies / AFP

US President Donald Trump said the air raids “totally obliterated” the main nuclear sites, calling them a “spectacular military success”.

So far, Tehran has given little away about its response, although Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States had “crossed a very big red line”.

CONTINUE READING: Did the US strikes succeed, and how will Iran respond?

Record breaking Clifton apartment: Here is how much it sold for

The lifestyles of the rich and the famous have no better setting than the opulent streets of Clifton.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

To rubber stamp the suburb’s position as the premier location for wealthy property owners, a record-breaking purchase has been sealed.

A five-bedroom apartment along Clifton’s 1st Beach has reportedly just been purchased for a whopping R145 million.

CONTINUE READING: Record breaking Clifton apartment: Here is how much it sold for — report

SA engineers unlawfully jailed in Equatorial Guinea are ‘safely back home’

Frik Potgieter and Peter Huxham, the two South African engineers who spent more than two years in jail in Equatorial Guinea, have finally returned home.

South African engineers Frik Potgieter and Peter Huxham returned home on Saturday night after being detained in Equatorial Guinea for more than two years. Picture: X/@RonaldLamola

According to their families, the men were able to return to South Africa after receiving a pardon from Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Potgieter and Huxman had been detained since 9 February 2023 and were facing drug trafficking charges. They were arrested while working in the country for the company SBM Offshore. The families had maintained that these charges were fabricated.

CONTINUE READING: SA engineers unlawfully jailed in Equatorial Guinea are ‘safely back home’

Higher education minster accused of covering up tender irregularities

Fresh accusations of mismanagement have been made against Minister of Higher Education and Training Nobuhle Nkabane.

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane. Picture: Screenshot/ SABC YouTube

The minister was this week accused of ignoring claims of corruption at the Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta), despite documented evidence submitted by a whistleblower. This adds to Nkabane’s shaky tenure a minister after she was accused of lying to parliament about Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) appointments.

Nkabane is now being accused of covering for Ceta CEO Malusi Shezi, who a former employee believes is involved in tender rigging.

CONTINUE READING: Higher education minster accused of covering up tender irregularities — report

