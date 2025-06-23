Top 10 stories of the day: 24-year-olds in debt | Ramaphosa calls for Israel-Iran dialogue | Get to know Pirates’ new coach

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 23 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for dialogue between Israel and Iran, warning that continued conflict will only lead to further devastation and economic fallout across the globe.

Furthermore, Phakaaathi looks at five things you might not know about the 46-year-old new Buccaneers coach.

What does the future hold for the youth? Most 24-year-olds in debt

It was the first democratic president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, who said, “The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow.”

However, in a period when most of the youth are battling with a high level of debt, unemployment, and limited asset ownership, does the idea that the youth will lead still stand?

For illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

A report by Eighty20 has revealed that many individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 are defaulting on their credit repayments, while some are not credit-active at all.

“With an average monthly income of R3 400 (less than half the national average of R7 000) and a youth unemployment rate of 62.4%, financial strain is widespread in this age group,” Andrew Fulton, Director at Eighty20, said.

Ramaphosa calls for dialogue to end Israel-Iran conflict

The South African government said it has “noted with a great deal of anxiety” the entry of the US into the Israel-Iran war.

The Presidency issued a statement on Sunday, just hours after US President Donald Trump said his country had struck three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday night.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @GovernmentZA / X

Trump said the facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan were “completely and totally obliterated” and warned of further attacks if Tehran refused to “make peace”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said Ramaphosa has called for dialogue between Israel and Iran, warning that continued conflict will only lead to further devastation and economic fallout across the globe.

Ouadd-who? Five things you may not know about the new Pirates coach

Orlando Pirates sprung a surprise on Monday as they announced Moroccan Abdelsam Ouaddou as their new head coach. Here, Phakaaathi looks at five things you might not know about the 46-year-old new Buccaneers mentor.

Ouaddou had a fine career as a centre back for club and country. Between 2001-2003, he played in the English Premier League for Jean Tigana’s Fulham.

Abdeslam Ouaddou was announced on Monday as the new Orlando Pirates head coach. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

“Without a doubt, the Premier League was the pinnacle of my career. Its unmatched player quality, electrifying fan atmosphere, and impeccable organisation made it an unforgettable experience,” Ouaddou told tribalfootball.com.

He captained Morocco at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, and led the team all the way to the final, where they were beaten 2-1 by the tournament hosts.

DA anniversary: Can a ‘white party’ govern SA again?

Twenty five years since the DA was formed, the party is still trying to convince South Africans that they are not a whites-only party.

Over the years, the party has seen many prominent black leaders leave for various reasons, including Mmusi Maimane, Herman Mashaba, Lindiwe Mazibuko, Mbali Ntuli, and former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi.

Democratic Alliance flag. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

Solomon said black leaders do not seem to have strategic positions in the party, which could easily create an impression that the party only really serves one racial group.

“Voters may need to see better integration. This may require the Federal Chair to be one racial group, the Chief Whip of another group, and the leader of a completely different group.

Tensions rise again in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial over ‘hired gun’ remark, evidence tampering claims

Tensions flared once more during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial as a defence lawyer stood firm on a comment directed at a state witness.

Proceedings resumed on Monday at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, with the cross-examination of Sergeant Moses Mabasa continuing.

The accused speak with their legal representatives during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 18 April 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Mabasa, a data analyst with the South African Police Service (Saps), has been testifying about images retrieved from the cellphone of accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube. Last week, Mncube’s legal representative, Advocate Charles Mnisi, challenged the authenticity of the photographs found on his client’s phone, questioning the dates.

Mnisi also referred to Mabasa as a “hired gun” for the state.On Monday, Advocate Ronnie Sibanda, acting for the prosecution, requested Mnisi withdraw the remark.

