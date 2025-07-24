Top 10 stories of the day: Gupta house sold | Meyiwa accused want charges dropped | Tammy Taylor victim speaks

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 24 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, one of three Saxonwold properties linked to the Gupta family has been successfully sold at auction on Thursday for R3.3 million.

Meanwhile, the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has revealed that the accused intend to apply for their charges to be dropped.

Furthermore, a Tammy Taylor franchisee who lost R5.8 million has spoken out about Peet and Melany Viljoen.

Weather tomorrow: 25 July 2025

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging waves south of Durban, with wet and windy weather forecast inland. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Gupta’s property in Saxonwold compound sold for R3.3m at auction [PICS]

One of three properties in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, linked to the Gupta family was successfully sold at auction on Thursday for R3.3 million.

The public sale was part of an effort to recover funds from the family’s confiscated estate.

Number 3 Saxonwold Drive, part of the Gupta compound, seen on 24 July 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The homes are owned by Confident Concept, a Gupta-owned company currently under business rescue. The auction forms part of a larger effort to liquidate assets tied to the controversial family.

CONTINUE READING: Gupta’s property in Saxonwold compound sold for R3.3m at auction [PICS]

Gupta’s property in Saxonwold compound sold for R3.3m at auction [PICS]

It was an eventful day in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, as the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial revealed that the accused intend to apply for their charges to be dropped.

Proceedings resumed with officials from the Department of Correctional Services appearing before Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng to address his earlier ruling regarding accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

State Prosecutor George Baloyi is seen at Pretoria High Court on 15 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

After resolving the prison-related matters, prosecutor George Baloyi closed the state’s case. “It is precisely three years since the state started leading evidence, we formally close the case,” he said.

With the state having closed its case, attention shifted to the defence. Defence attorneys disclosed that they have been instructed to file an application to have the charges dropped under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

CONTINUE READING: Senzo Meyiwa murder accused seek to have charges dropped as state closes case

Tammy Taylor franchisee who lost R5.8 million speaks out about Peet and Melany Viljoen

A Tammy Taylor franchisee, who lost the R5.8 million she paid for two Tammy Taylor salons and a 30% stake in Tammy Taylor Global Franchising, says she had enough reason to “get weird” when she went into business with the Viljoens.

After the Pretoria High Court ordered Peet and Melany Viljoen to refund a franchisee R600 000 that she had paid for a Tammy Taylor salon that never materialised, the Viljoens left South Africa.

Peet and Melany Viljoen of Tammy Taylor fame. Picture: Facebook

In his first video from Miami, Peet says that Hantie Oosthuyzen, who paid R5.8 million for two salons and a stake in the business, became “weird”, and after they addressed the issue on WhatsApp, they did not hear from her again.

Oosthuyzen told The Citizen that she used some of the investments she inherited after her husband passed away from cancer in 2022 to pay for the salons and her share in Tammy Taylor Global Franchising. Oosthuyzen has a minor child and still works in her profession, as she is now the breadwinner.

CONTINUE READING: Tammy Taylor franchisee who lost R5.8 million speaks out about Peet and Melany Viljoen

MPs asked to recuse themselves from Mkhwanazi police corruption allegations probe

EFF president Julius Malema says Kenny Kunene should tell the truth about why he was at the house of a man suspected of killing musician and businessman, DJ Sumbody.

Kunene was found in a Sandton house where businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe was arrested for the murder of Oupa Sefako, also known as DJ Sumbody.

EFF leader Julius Malema during a press briefing on 24 July 2025. Picture: X/@EFFSouthAfrica

He told the police that he was there to facilitate an interview for a journalist who works for his online publication.

But Malema on Thursday described this as a “story”. “To take a journalist is not a secret operation. Who is that journalist? Why would you take a journalist to someone who just came out of prison, someone who is on bail, as an MMC?” he said.

CONTINUE READING: Malema accuses Kunene of lying about relationship with man accused of murdering DJ Sumbody

Health care crisis: SA loses nearly 6 000 doctors and nurses a year

South Africa’s public healthcare system is hemorrhaging medical professionals at an alarming rate, with nearly 6 000 doctors and nurses resigning annually from state facilities.

Recent parliamentary data reveals the devastating scale of the brain drain crippling the country’s health sector.

The brain drain is crippling the country’s health sector. Image: iStock

Official figures from the Persal system show that between 2013 and 2025, South Africa lost 12 745 doctors and 58 897 nurses from public health care facilities.

Combined, this represents an average of approximately 5 900 doctor and nurse resignations per year over the 12-year period from 2013 to 2024.

CONTINUE READING: Health care crisis: SA loses nearly 6 000 doctors and nurses a year

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: NA approves Appropriation Bill | US Bill’s bid to sanction ANC officials | Inflation increases