Top 10 stories of the day: Ramaphosa: Police probe within year | Politics weakened Saps, NPA | Bad news for meat lovers

Weather tomorrow: 25 July 2025

Most provinces are in for a cloudy and wet day, while rough seas are expected to affect navigation between the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Ramaphosa says Madlanga commission mustn’t take more than one year

With some South Africans voicing their concern that the judicial commission of inquiry into the police will take too long, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday it mustn’t take more than a year.

Two weeks ago, Ramaphosa announced his decision to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Gallo Images

Among these were claims that police minister Senzo Mchunu – now on special leave – intervened to disband the KZN political killings task team in order to shield individuals linked to politically connected crime syndicates.

Evidence challenged in Jayden-Lee Meek murder investigation

The investigating officer in the Jayden-Lee Meek murder case faced intense scrutiny during Friday’s proceedings in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, with the defence questioning critical evidence and investigative procedures.

Investigating officer Nceba Diko outlined multiple red flags in suspect Tiffany Meek’s behaviour while defending his investigative methods against accusations of procedural failures.

Tiffany Meek in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for a bail hearing in the murder case of her son, Jayden-Lee Meek. Picture: Gallo Images

Defence attorney Noven Naidoo on Wednesday had presented Bolt e-hailing records showing Tiffany Meek left her mother’s house at 5.12am on 14 May, contradicting security guard statements that placed her at the residence between 4am and 5am.

How political interference hollowed out Saps and NPA

South Africa’s law enforcement and criminal justice systems are a mess because the people running them are either corrupt, incompetent, or leave under a cloud because of political plotting, say experts.

The instability at the top then permeates down to the lower levels of both the police and prosecuting authorities, leading to the gradual collapse SA is witnessing at the moment, they said.

Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu/Michel Bega

Both the South African Police Service (Saps) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have seen their organisational and political heads come and go with depressing regularity, often under a cloud.

Ramaphosa motion of no confidence: MK party requests secret ballot

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has requested a secret ballot in a proposed motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party’s deputy president, John Hlophe, wrote to speaker of parliament Thoko Didiza on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

He gave several reasons why the MK party wanted the vote to be done through a secret ballot.

Bad news for meat lovers in South Africa

The outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in South Africa has led to a significant increase in meat prices over the past three months.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease of livestock that has a significant economic impact. The disease affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.

Picture: iStock

Over the past months, SA has seen outbreaks in Gauteng, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and the Free State. Recently, the department of agriculture lifted restrictions in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo provinces after implementing intensified efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

Here are five more stories of the day:

