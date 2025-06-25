Top 10 stories of the day: Morero stays | Joburg’s cold and dark days ahead | Gauteng officials fail lifestyle audit

Here’s your daily news update for Wednesday, 25 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero survived his motion of no confidence vote on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as a cold front prepares to hit Gauteng on Friday, Johannesburg residents should also brace themselves for 8-hour power outages.

Furthermore, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed that more senior officials at his provincial government have failed lifestyle audits.

Weather tomorrow: 26 June 2025

Interior winds, disruptive rain, and light snow have been forecast for parts of the Free State, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape. Disruption to transport is expected. Full weather forecast here.

Joburg mayor Dada Morero survives motion of no confidence

He won by 144 votes to 75.

Mayor of Joburg Dada Morero at the special council meeting in Johannesburg, 27 October 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Morero stood to applause and singing from his ANC caucus. With relief and a smile on his face, he shook the hands of several councillors who came forward to congratulate him.

Morero was among three top leaders in the municipal council who faced motions of no confidence. Chief Whip of Council Sithembiso Zungu also retained his position, while Speaker of Council, ActionSA councillor Nobuhle Mthembu was removed.

Cold and in the dark: 8-hour power outage to hit these Joburg areas on Thursday and Friday

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), temperatures in Gauteng may drop to between 10°C and 15°C during the day later this week.

Picture: iStock

City Power has issued an appeal to Johannesburg residents and businesses to reduce electricity consumption as freezing temperatures sweep across Gauteng, threatening to overwhelm the city’s power infrastructure and trigger widespread outages.

Customers were warned about multiple power outages caused by maintenance upgrades affecting the north, south, and central parts of Johannesburg.

Lesufi confirms more senior Gauteng officials failed lifestyle audits

Lesufi provided an update on Wednesday on the outcomes of lifestyle audits conducted on senior government officials.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

The premier said he received the final reports over the weekend.

“Of the four outstanding reports of these HODs [heads of departments], three of them again failed the audit outcome. On the basis of this, I’ve made a decision to immediately remove these HODs from their positions,” announced Lesufi.

‘Keep shining’: MaMkhize flaunts mink coat, girls’ treat, and Versace spa day [VIDEOS]

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is no stranger to the limelight. For most of this year, the businesswoman and former reality TV star has however been conspicuous in her absence from Mzansi’s glitzy celebrity scene due to her considerable financial woes.

The controversial socialite reportedly owes the taxman a staggering R37.9 million. Her ongoing tussle with the the South African Revenue Service (Sars) came to a head last week with the seizure and upcoming auction of her renowned luxury car collection.

Former Royal AM owner Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize has returned to the spotlight. Pictures: Instagram/ @kwa_mammkhize

The latest blow to her empire follows the sale of her PSL football club, Royal AM, to cover some of her debt.

A defiant MaMakhize has seemingly brushed off her money troubles, rising from the ashes in a flash of fur and sharing glimpses of a luxurious “girls’ treat” getaway.

A man who lost his right foot after attempting to board a train has had his claim for damages against the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) dismissed.

Sipho Jesus Mgiba’s foot was amputated nine years ago following an incident at Denver railway station in Johannesburg.

A Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) train. Picture: Gallo Images/Deon Raath

He subsequently filed a lawsuit against Prasa, seeking compensation for his injuries.

