Top 10 stories of the day: Implicated police chief seeks leave | Joburg coalition is ‘crumbling’ | Minister: Load reduction ending

Acting head of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Julius Mkhwanazi has had his special leave application approved.

The regional secretary of the ANC in the City of Johannesburg, Sasabona Manganye, says the government of local unity (GLU) is not falling apart.

South Africa could take up to 18 months to completely eliminate load reduction, depending on community cooperation and infrastructure challenges, says Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Weather tomorrow: 26 September 2025

Partly cloudy skies, isolated showers, and thundershowers are expected in parts of the country tomorrow, while three municipalities in the Western Cape face fire danger. Full weather forecast here.

Police chief implicated at Madlanga commission reportedly asks for leave

Acting head of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Julius Mkhwanazi has had his special leave application approved.

Mkhwanazi took the option to step away from his position following claims he had taken questionable actions that benefitted controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe confirmed Mkhwanazi’s status on Thursday.

“Mr Mkhwanazi applied for special leave and it has been approved,” Mbengashe told The Citizen.

‘Many victims do not fight or flee but freeze’: ConCourt heards arguments on consent

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Thursday heard that certain provisions of the sexual offences law make it difficult to secure convictions in rape cases.

Non-profit company The Embrace Project and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) are seeking a confirmatory order to declare sections of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act unconstitutional and invalid.

Full bench of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt). Picture: X / @OCJ_RSA

They argue the law is flawed because an accused person charged with rape can avoid conviction by showing it was reasonably possible that they believed the complainant or victim had consented.

Ultimatums and ‘backdoor deals’: Morero’s Joburg coalition is ‘crumbling’, but ANC says all is well

The regional secretary of the ANC in the City of Johannesburg, Sasabona Manganye, says the government of local unity (GLU) is not falling apart.

This comes after the Patriotic Alliance (PA), one of the coalition partners in the municipality, threatened to leave the partnership if Kenny Kunene is not reappointed to his former position of MMC for transport.

Dada Morero has been at the helm for 13 months. Picture: Gallo Images

The PA was instrumental in ensuring that Joburg mayor Dada Morero was appointed last year.

Rugby, rugby and more rugby … from up north to down south

A big weekend of rugby awaits fans.

Besides the two huge Rugby Championship matches, taking place in Auckland (New Zealand against Australia) and Durban (South Africa against Argentina), the United Rugby Championship season starts on Friday, while there is also other big rugby taking place up north and down south.

Pieter-Steph du Toit of South Africa in action against Argentina last season. The teams meet in Durban again, on Saturday. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

It’s the Women’s Rugby World Cup final (and third place playoff) in England, while there’s club and provincial rugby action in England, France, New Zealand … and if you’re interested in rugby league, Betway has plenty on offer there as well.

Load reduction is coming to an end, says minister

South Africa could take up to 18 months to completely eliminate load reduction, depending on community cooperation and infrastructure challenges, says Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The minister held a media briefing to outline comprehensive interventions aimed at ending load reduction, which affects 1.69 million customers or approximately 8.5 million people across the country.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Michel Bega

He acknowledged that load reduction primarily impacts poor communities during morning and afternoon peak periods.

Here are five more stories of the day:

