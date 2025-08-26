Top 10 stories of the day: Minister Kubayi suspends Mashabane | Trust in police falls | Cyan Boujee sorry over Russian job scam

Here’s your daily news update for Tuesday, 26 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes justice Minister Mamoloko Kubayi says she will not go into detail regarding the suspension of the department’s director general (DG) Doc Mashabane.

Meanwhile, Statistics South Africa has found the public has a growing lack of faith in the nation’s police.

Furthermore, South African influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee, real name Honour Zuma, has found herself in the middle of a growing controversy involving the Russian Alabuga Start Programme.

Weather tomorrow: 27 August 2025

No severe weather warnings have been issued for Wednesday, but extremely high fire danger is expected in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Most provinces will experience partly cloudy and warm conditions, with showers in some areas. Full weather forecast here.

Justice minister Kubayi suspends DG Doc Mashabane as Madlanga commission delayed

Justice Minister Mamoloko Kubayi says she will not go into detail regarding the suspension of the department’s director general (DG) Doc Mashabane.

Announcing Mashabane’s suspension during a media briefing on Tuesday, Kubayi said President Cyril Ramaphosa asked her to institute disciplinary proceedings against Mashabane; and this was communicated to him on Tuesday afternoon.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: X/@DOJCD_ZA

Kubayi said the suspension is related to “failures and lapses in the system” and not being able to do due diligence and ensure the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system starts on time.

Notorious South African wildlife criminal’s dubious pursuit of hunting permit in Botswana

Poaching accused Dawie Groenewald is allegedly conducting wildlife operations in one of South Africa’s neighbouring countries.

Reports from Botswana state that Groenewald had been spotted camping with clients near the Kwando River in Namibia under an alias.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Hein Kaiser

He is currently out on bail in two separate cases in Limpopo and Mpumalanga linked to rhino poaching.

Trust in police falls: More than 60% of theft and robbery victims don’t report crimes

Statistics South Africa has found the public has a growing lack of faith in the nation’s police.

At least half of victims of certain crimes were likely to not report incidents at all, while less than 40% of South Africans considered the police the best placed to respond to a crime.

StatsSA has done a survey into the victims of crime in SA. Picture: Michel Bega

Overall figures showed that almost 1.5 million households had a member who had experienced some form of crime in the 2024/25 financial year.

Good news for motorists as petrol and diesel prices set to drop in September

There is some good news for South Africans on the horizon with reduced petrol and diesel prices in September.

This is due to favourable exchange rates and oil prices allowing for an over-recovery despite the Middle East crisis, which has had minimal impact on Brent Crude.

Latest data indicates that conditions are still on track for a decrease in petrol and diesel prices in September 2025. Picture: iStock

According to data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) for the third week of August, the numbers showed that the petrol prices are heading for a small cut of between 6 and 14 cents per litre.

WATCH: Cyan Boujee apologises for her involvement in suspected Russian job scam

South African influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee, real name Honour Zuma, has found herself in the middle of a growing controversy involving the Russian Alabuga Start Programme.

The 22-year-old entertainer, who commands a massive online following, was accused of promoting what many are calling a suspected trafficking scheme targeting young South African women.

Cyan Bougee and Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

In a video statement addressing the storm, Cyan Boujee apologised, stressing she had not yet been paid for her involvement.

