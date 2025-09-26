Top 10 stories of the day: KZN DPP at Madlanga commission | Sassa grants increase | e.tv’s Scandal! wraps up

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 26 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, the Director of Public Prosecutions for KwaZulu-Natal, Advocate Elaine Harrison, told the Madlanga commission on Friday that she learned about the disbandment of the political killings task team on social media.

Meanwhile, The South African Social Security Agency has confirmed that all social grant amounts will increase in the October payment cycle.

Furthermore, the curtain is coming down on one of South Africa’s most popular soap operas, Scandal!.

Weather tomorrow: 27 September 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in Northern Cape, with damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Full weather forecast here.



‘I thought it was fake news’: KZN DPP says she heard about PKTT disbandment on social media

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Advocate Elaine Harrison, told the Madlanga commission on Friday that she learned about the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT) on social media.

Harrison, who was on leave when Police Minister Senzo Mchunu issued the directive, said at the time, she thought what was circulating on social media was fake news.

Director of Public Prosecutions: KwaZulu-Natal Division, Adv. Elaine Harrison at the Madlanga commission. Picture: Screenshot of SABC video

“After returning to the office in January 2025, I was informed by Advocate [Lawrence] Gcaba, the prosecutor who responded to the task team matters, that the social media reports may be true because the team had been informed by General [Dumisani] Khumalo only to continue with matters that had been enrolled or waiting for a decision,” said Harrison.

“At no stage was formal communication addressed to my office notifying us of the disestablishment of the task team.”

Sassa social grants to increase in October

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed that all social grant amounts will increase in the October payment cycle, in line with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2025/26 budget speech.

Sassa announced that from October, social grants will increase by R10. This means:

Care Dependency Grants will also increase from R2 310 to R2 320.

Old Age Grants will increase from R2 310 to R2 320.

Old Age Grants for beneficiaries aged 75 years and older will increase from R2 330 to R2 340.

War Veterans Grants will move from R2 330 to R2 340.

Disability Grants will increase from R2 310 to R2 320.

Picture: Sassa

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou welcomed the increase, describing it as an essential intervention.

Scandal! to end after two decades on e.tv

The curtain is coming down on one of South Africa’s most popular soap operas, Scandal!

The show is set to air its final episode on e.tv in June 2026, concluding more than 20 years of continuous broadcast.

The show will air its final episode next year. Picture: Supplied

The channel confirmed the decision this week, saying it forms part of an ongoing review of programming.

Since its debut, Scandal! has become a household name, delivering gripping storylines, memorable characters, and some of the most talked-about moments in local television.

Forced into hiding: Liquidation process turned deadly

What began as a routine liquidation process has spiralled into death threats, alleged underworld enforcers and fear that recalls the recent assassination of liquidation attorney Bouwer van Niekerk.

According to Chad Thomas of IRS Forensic Investigations, assassinations, intimidation and threats are becoming a cheap way to avoid justice.

Businessman Anton Meyer has been receiving threats against him and his family for nearly a month. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Criminals are using hired heavies to collect debt or settle disputes through violence instead of the courts.

Businessman Anton Meyer has been on the receiving end of a campaign of threats against him and his family for nearly a month.

Gauteng pastor accused of minor church member’s rape out on bail

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse which may be upsetting or triggering for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

A Gauteng pastor who is accused of raping a 17-year-old church member has been granted R2 000 bail.

Appearing in the Heidelberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, the 57-year-old man was given strict bail conditions, although he was not declared a flight risk.

Picture: iStock

He is required to report to the Nigel Police Station every Sunday between 8am and 4pm, to refrain from contacting the girl he allegedly raped and not to return to Ratanda, where his home is.

The pastor then allegedly raped the teen by penetrating her vagina with his penis twice and also inserting a vibrator.

