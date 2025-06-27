Top 10 stories of the day: Kamogelo Baukudi found alive | Floyd defends relationship with Bishop Zondo | Eight MPs fined

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 27 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, police have confirmed that the kidnapped 19-year-old, Kamogelo Baukudi, has been found alive.

Meanwhile, former secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe party Floyd Shivambu has defended his relationship with controversial pastor Bishop Stephen Bafana Zondo.

Furthermore, eight members of parliament have been fined R10 000 each after failing to meet the deadline for disclosing their financial interests in 2024.

Weather tomorrow: 28 June 2025

Light rain, morning fog, and cold conditions are expected across the Western Cape, especially in south-western and mountainous regions. Full weather forecast here.

Kidnapped Kamogelo Baukudi found alive



The South African Police Service (Saps) has made a major breakthrough and confirmed that the kidnapped 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi has been found alive.

The grade 11 pupil from Martie du Plessis School was found early on Friday morning, six weeks after he went missing.

19 year old Kamogelo Baukudi has been found alive. Picture: Saps

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said they are relieved that Baukudi has been found.

“After weeks of intensive investigation, Kamogelo was safely located and rescued in Wepener in the early hours of this morning, 27 June 2025. During an intelligence-driven operation, five African males aged between 20 and 29 were arrested.

Pastor Zondo to form part of Shivambu’s team; Ndhlela rejects ‘apology’

The former secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, Floyd Shivambu, has defended his relationship with controversial pastor Bishop Stephen Bafana Zondo.

Zondo is on trial in the High Court in Pretoria for the alleged rapes of several congregants in his church.

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Gallo Images

Briefing the media on Friday, Shivambu said Zondo will serve as a chaplain in the Mayibuye Africa party consultation process. He said Zondo will be involved in guiding the organisation’s moral direction.

“Pastor Zondo is not convicted of any crime,” he said. Shivambu said he did not make a “mistake” by including Zondo in the consultation process for the formation of his new political party.

Eight MPs fined R10 000 each for failing to disclose financial interests

Eight members of parliament have been reprimanded and fined R10 000 each after failing to meet the deadline for disclosing their financial interests in 2024, with parliament’s speaker warning that their actions had the potential to undermine public trust.

The National Assembly adopted the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests report during its plenary sitting, finding the legislators in breach of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests for missing the 14 October 2024 deadline.

Fine. Image: iStock

The eight members sanctioned include Mluleki Dlelanga (ANC), Mkhuleko Hlengwa (IFP), Nhlamulo Ndhlela (MK), Mzoleli Mrara (ANC), Masetsego Mofokeng (ANC), Maropene Ramokgopa (ANC), Sihle Zikalala (ANC) and Andries Nel (ANC).

SA’s Cabinet of incompetence, corruption and serious allegations

Here are just some of the prominent politicians in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet who have been implicated in corruption, mismanagement, maladministration, or other serious allegations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced scrutiny over his business dealings, most notably the Phala Phala farm scandal, where $580 000 (about R10 million) in cash was stolen from his Limpopo game farm in 2020.

Pictures: The Citizen and Gallo

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has long been haunted by corruption allegations, including the R1.3 billion Alexandra renewal project.

Minister of agriculture and DA leader John Steenhuisen was implicated in allegations of misusing DA funds during his 2020 campaign for party leadership.

Christopher Jaftha denies allegations he is Pabi Moloi’s baby daddy

Television presenter and actor Christopher Jaftha has denied claims that he fathered the child of radio personality Pabi Moloi, describing the allegations as “false and misleading”.

This follows reports that Moloi’s estranged husband, Ruan Adams, has filed a legal application in the High Court in Johannesburg.

Media personality Christopher Jaftha. Picture: Instagram/@chrisjaftha

According to Sunday World, Adams is demanding a paternity test, alleging that Moloi may have conceived her child with Jaftha during an extramarital affair.

Adams reportedly further claimed in court documents seen by the publication that Moloi and Jaftha were romantically involved while she was also in a sexual relationship with him.

Here are five more stories of the day:

