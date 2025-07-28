Top 10 stories of the day: Arrest in Magaqa murder case | Simphiwe Dana blasts Nomzamo Mbatha | M1 bus brawl accident

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 28 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Furthermore, a bus brawl left several people injured after a bus veered across the M1 South onto the M1 North, colliding with six other vehicles.

Weather tomorrow: 29 July 2025

The weather service warns of high fire danger in parts of the Western Cape, with cool and dry conditions elsewhere. Full weather forecast here.

Police make major breakthrough in Sindiso Magaqa murder case

Police have made another major breakthrough in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case.

The South African Police Service’s (Saps) Political Killings Task Team on Monday arrested the former municipal manager of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality.

ANC Youth League Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa. Picture: X/@Online

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the 55-year-old suspect was re-arrested on Monday in Malvern, Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“He was previously arrested in 2018 alongside the late mayor of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality, a businessman, two former police officers and a hitman,” Mathe said

‘I’m fed up’: Simphiwe Dana accuses Nomzamo Mbatha of appropriating her hairstyle

Legendary singer Simphiwe Dana has taken to her social media platforms to blast actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

The Ndiredi hitmaker, popularly known for embracing Afrocentric hairstyles, is accusing Mbatha of appropriating her hairstyle without acknowledging her as the inspiration.

From left to right: Simphiwe Dana and Nomzamo Mbatha. Pictures: Instagram

“Honey, there’s a difference between appreciation and appropriation. You’re not the only one. I’m fed up. It’s deeply disconcerting and cringe,” Dana wrote, reposting Mbatha’s picture on Instagram.

Mbatha, who stars in the Mzansi Magic historical drama Shaka iLembe, has been showcasing various traditional hairstyles both on-screen and during promotional appearances for the show.

Bus brawl causes 6-car pileup, closes major Joburg highway

Several people have been injured in an accident after a passenger on a bus fought with the driver, causing the vehicle to veer across the M1 South highway to the M1 North and collide with six other vehicles.

The accident occurred near Booysens Road on Monday as the new work week got underway. It has caused severe traffic congestion, with motorists stuck for hours, and emergency services and officials attending to the scene.

Picture: iStock

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said though multiple injuries were reported, no fatalities were reported.

“Preliminary information suggests the bus was travelling south on the M1 towards the Booysens Road off-ramp when a passenger reportedly had an altercation with the driver and grabbed the steering wheel,” Fihla said.

FlySafair strike drags on with more than 90% of pilots rejecting offer

The stand-off between FlySafair and its pilots has intensified after more than 90% of unionised pilots rejected the airline’s final wage and working conditions offer.

This now casts doubt over operations and deepens an already fragile relationship between the flight crew and management.

Picture: Flysafair Facebook page

Last week, The Citizen reported that pilots who continue to operate may run out of legal flying time, which could result in more FlySafair planes being parked.

A revised offer from trade union Solidarity is expected to be tabled on Monday. A FlySafair pilot told The Citizen that they reckon FlySafair will win the battle but lose the war.

‘I don’t see white people here’: Malatji laments lack of diversity in the ANCYL

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malji says he would like to see more diversity in the party. He was addressing youth league members in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

Malatji said the ANC has to live up to its non-racial character by ensuring that all races are represented in the ANCYL.

ANCYL president Collen Malatji. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“I am seated here, and I do not see the proper spreading of the demographics of this country. I do not see white people here. I do not see coloureds here. I do not see Indians,” he said.

Malatji said it is essential for all races to be represented in the ANCYL, as it produces future leaders of the ANC.

