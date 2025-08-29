Top 10 stories of the day: Sex work heads to court | Nersa error triggers backlash | SAMA31 nominations

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 30 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa may take a giant leap forward next week as activists and their opponents face off in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has come under fire after conceding it made major mistakes in setting Eskom’s electricity tariff increases.

Furthermore, the South African Afro-house music duo Black Motion received the most nominations for the 2025 South African Music Awards (SAMA), followed by Thandiswa Mazwai.

Weather tomorrow: 30 August 2025

Fine and warm conditions are expected across most provinces this Saturday, with extreme fire danger in northern KZN, eastern Mpumalanga, and central-northern Limpopo. Full weather forecast here.

Sex work set to have its day in court in South Africa

The decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa may take a giant leap forward next week as activists and their opponents face off in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.

And, pending the outcome of the case, the National Prosecuting Authority issued a moratorium this week on the prosecution of sex workers.

Picture: iStock

The initial case was brought by the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) last year to declare criminalisation of sex work unconstitutional.

‘Time for meaningful change is now,’ says labour minister after partial win over race quotas

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth has welcomed a court ruling against two organisations that challenged the Employment Equity Amendment Act (EEAA).

Sakeliga and the National Employers’ Association of South Africa (Neasa) approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last month, with an urgent application against race and gender targets set out under the EEAA.

Entrance of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

Meth had issued employment equity regulations in April, following the Act’s enactment in January.

Nersa blunder on Eskom’s electricity tariffs triggers public backlash

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has come under fire after conceding it made major mistakes in setting Eskom’s electricity tariff increases.

Earlier this year, Nersa approved electricity price hikes of 12.74% for the 2025/2026 financial year, 5.36% for 2026/2027 and 6.19% for 2027/2028.

Picture: Gallo Images

These figures have now been revised.

Last chance: Grade 1 and 8 applications in Gauteng close tonight

Parents and guardians in Gauteng have until midnight on Friday to submit applications for the 2026 academic year, as the Department of Education closes its online admissions portal for Grade 1 and Grade 8 placements.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE), more than 800 000 applications had been logged on the system by Thursday evening.

Picture: iStock

Of these, 345 493 were for Grade 1 and 455 037 for Grade 8.

Black Motion and Thandiswa Mazwai among the most nominated artists for the SAMA31

The South African Afro-house music duo Black Motion received the most nominations for the 2025 South African Music Awards (SAMA), followed by Thandiswa Mazwai.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) announced the nominees on Thursday in Gauteng. Twenty-five categories were revealed, with a further five to be announced in September.

Thandiswa Mazwai. Picture: thandiswamazwai/Instagram

Black Motion received four nominations, while Thandiswa Mazwai received three.

Here are five more stories of the day:

