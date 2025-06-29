Top 10 stories of the day: Helen Joseph denies corpse crisis |Fannie Masemola not arrested | City Power staff held hostage

Here’s your daily news update for 29 June 2025. An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, the Gauteng Department of Health strongly rejected allegations that corpses remain unprocessed at Helen Joseph Hospital’s mortuary due to a shortage of printer cartridges.

Additionally, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) has called for the immediate removal of Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane, saying she has failed to deliver on the department’s basic responsibilities, including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

News today: 29 June 2025

Gauteng health rubbishes claims of corpses left in ‘limbo’ at Helen Joseph Hospital

Helen Joseph Hospital. Picture: Facebook

The Gauteng Department of Health has strongly rejected allegations that corpses remain unprocessed at Helen Joseph Hospital’s mortuary due to a shortage of printer cartridges.

It dismissed the claims as misleading and sensationalised.

WATCH: Sasco calls for immediate removal of Minister Nobuhle Nkabane

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane. Picture: Screenshot/ SABC YouTube

The South African Students Congress (Sasco) has called for the immediate removal of Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane, saying she has failed to deliver on the department’s basic responsibilities, including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

Sasco briefed the media on Sunday to discuss the state of the Higher Education Ministry, Nsfas, and the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta).

Man and baby killed in shack fire, in Nigel Ekurhuleni

A multi-roomed shack was fully engulfed in flames. Picture: Ekurhuleni Emergency Services.

A 22-year-old man and a little baby have died in a shack fire in Ekurhuleni, on the East Rand.

Ekurhuleni firefighters responded to the fire incident at Arla Park Extension 3 in Nigel at about 3am on Sunday morning.

‘No arrest warrant for police crime boss Fannie Masemola’, IDAC says

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Dean Vivier

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) say it is not in the process of arresting or obtaining an arrest warrant for National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

It is reported that Masemola could be arrested for the irregular procurement of crime intelligence buildings worth more than R120 million.

City Power suspends restoration in Mayibuye after technicians held hostage

Picture: City Power

City Power has suspended power restoration efforts in Mayibuye following a disturbing incident in which technicians were held hostage and threatened during a routine maintenance operation.

The unplanned outage affecting the area stems from ongoing network overloading due to widespread illegal electricity connections and tampered meters.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

