Top 10 stories of the day: Helen Joseph denies corpse crisis |Fannie Masemola not arrested | City Power staff held hostage

By Enkosi Selane

29 June 2025

08:00 pm

Here’s your daily news update for 29 June 2025. An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Top 10 stories of the day 29 June 2025

In today’s news update,  the Gauteng Department of Health strongly rejected allegations that corpses remain unprocessed at Helen Joseph Hospital’s mortuary due to a shortage of printer cartridges.

Additionally, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) has called for the immediate removal of Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane, saying she has failed to deliver on the department’s basic responsibilities, including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

News today: 29 June 2025

Gauteng health rubbishes claims of corpses left in ‘limbo’ at Helen Joseph Hospital

Helen Joseph Hospital
Helen Joseph Hospital. Picture: Facebook

The Gauteng Department of Health has strongly rejected allegations that corpses remain unprocessed at Helen Joseph Hospital’s mortuary due to a shortage of printer cartridges.

It dismissed the claims as misleading and sensationalised.

Continue reading here

WATCH: Sasco calls for immediate removal of Minister Nobuhle Nkabane

Sasco calls for immediate removal Nobuhle Nkabane
Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane. Picture: Screenshot/ SABC YouTube

The South African Students Congress (Sasco) has called for the immediate removal of Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane, saying she has failed to deliver on the department’s basic responsibilities, including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

Sasco briefed the media on Sunday to discuss the state of the Higher Education Ministry, Nsfas, and the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta).

Continue reading here

Man and baby killed in shack fire, in Nigel Ekurhuleni

Man and baby killed in shack fire, in Nigel Ekurhuleni
A multi-roomed shack was fully engulfed in flames. Picture: Ekurhuleni Emergency Services.

A 22-year-old man and a little baby have died in a shack fire in Ekurhuleni, on the East Rand.

Ekurhuleni firefighters responded to the fire incident at Arla Park Extension 3 in Nigel at about 3am on Sunday morning.

Continue reading here

‘No arrest warrant for police crime boss Fannie Masemola’, IDAC says

'No arrest warrant for police crime boss Fannie Masemola', IDAC says
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Dean Vivier

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) say it is not in the process of arresting or obtaining an arrest warrant for National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

It is reported that Masemola could be arrested for the irregular procurement of crime intelligence buildings worth more than R120 million.

Continue reading here

City Power suspends restoration in Mayibuye after technicians held hostage

Power outage due to technicians held hostage.
Picture: City Power

City Power has suspended power restoration efforts in Mayibuye following a disturbing incident in which technicians were held hostage and threatened during a routine maintenance operation.

The unplanned outage affecting the area stems from ongoing network overloading due to widespread illegal electricity connections and tampered meters.

Continue reading here

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: DA stays in GNU | Gugulethu shooting | Malema on EC floods

