Top 10 stories of the day: Shivambu removed as MK Party SG | Fuel levy hike goes ahead | Presley Chweneyagae memorial

Here’s your daily news update for Tuesday, 3 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
News today includes the MK party leader has removed Floyd Shivambu as secretary-general of the party.
Meanwhile, the EFF has lost its urgent bid to halt the upcoming increase in the general fuel levy.
Furthermore, in his welcome note at the memorial service of actor Presley Chweneyagae, the mayor of Mahikeng, Tshepiso Mphehlo, reflected on the pinnacle of the province’s art scene when Tsosti was released.
Weather tomorrow: 4 June 2025
Damaging waves and strong winds are forecast to impact coastal areas of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, while cold weather is expected across much of the country. Full weather forecast here.
MK party removes Floyd Shivambu as SG
The MK party leader has removed Floyd Shivambu as secretary-general of the party.
This comes after an investigation into Shivambu’s trip to Malawi to visit fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Church.
MK national chair Nathi Nhleko said Shivambu is now deployed as a Member of Parliament.
US extradition of Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota declared unlawful
The Free State High Court in Bloemfontein has ruled that it does not have jurisdiction to try Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant to ex-Free State premier, Ace Magashule.
Judge Philip Loubser, who is presiding over the R255 million asbestos corruption trial, handed down his judgment on Tuesday.
This followed two weeks of testimony from state witnesses Benjamin Calitz and Nicholas “Nico” Jacobus Gerber, both officers with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, in a trial-within-a-trial relating to Cholota’s extradition from the United States (US).
Fuel levy hike to go ahead as EFF fails in court
The EFF has lost its urgent bid to halt the upcoming increase in the general fuel levy.
The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town ruled against the party on Tuesday, a day before the new levy was set to take effect.
The EFF had sought an urgent interdict in Part A of its court application to suspend the planned hike of 16 cents per litre for petrol and 15 cents for diesel.
No fireworks expected, but GDP figures are disappointing — economists
Economists expected no fireworks from the GDP figures for the first quarter of the year, but they all agree that the growth of 0.1% is disappointing.
They even wonder if expecting economic growth of 1% is already a stretch, as the economy was drifting from slow growth to virtually no growth.
Jee-A van der Linde, senior economist at Oxford Economics Africa, says the South African economy continued to trend sideways at the start of 2025.
Presley Chweneyagae: Mourners gathered at Mmabatho like they did in 2018 for HHP
In his welcome note at the memorial service of actor Presley Chweneyagae, the mayor of Mahikeng, Tshepiso Mphehlo, reflected on the pinnacle of the province’s art scene when Tsosti was released.
“That period was a pinnacle period for the arts and culture in Mahikeng,” shared Mphehlo.
The memorial service is being held at the Mmabatho Convention Centre for the late 40-year-old actor, who passed away a week ago.
Here are five more stories of the day:
- Not ‘levy’ good news: Petrol, diesel prices drop from Wednesday
- Boy shot dead in Westbury as ‘gang members roam freely’
- Zuma and Thales applications for summary acquittals dismissed
- ‘I could die before surgery’: Cancer patient lost in Gauteng hospitals backlog
- 10-hour water outages hit Joburg
