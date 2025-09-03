Top 10 stories of the day: Masemola defends Sibiya’s leave | ‘Stop hiring white people’ | Horrific N1 taxi accident

Here’s your daily news update for Wednesday, 3 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has defended his decision to place Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya on a leave of absence.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced showing the human resources manager at the Stellenbosch municipality suggesting a harsh stance needs to be taken with the recruitment of white employees.

Furthermore, a minibus taxi overturned on the N1 North between Buccleuch interchange and Allandale Road, tragically resulting in five deaths and multiple injuries.

Weather tomorrow: 4 September 2025

The South African Weather Service says damaging winds and high fire danger are expected across Northern Cape, Free State, and North West on Tuesday. Gauteng braces for hot weather. Full weather forecast here.

‘He is not being punished’: Masemola tells court Sibiya’s case is ‘premature’

The two senior officers faced off in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, where Sibiya sought reinstatement and an interdict to block any further disciplinary action.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. Picture: Gallo Images/Laird Forbes

Advocate Stefan Coetzee, counsel for Masemola, opened his submissions after the lunch adjournment, stressing that the court was not tasked with determining the truth of Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

“In that light of the seriousness, one would have expected the commissioner of police to take these allegations seriously,” he said.

WATCH: Cape municipal HR manager calls for restrictions on white employment

Stellenbosch HR manager Alexander Kannemeyer can be seen making a case for the exclusion of white men, as well as how to treat them should they be employed.

Picture: X / Afriforum

Kannemeyer is heard saying that if the municipality continues to hire white candidates from outside the municipality, it would hinder transformation efforts.

N1 North minibus taxi crash claims five lives

After the fatal collision, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) alerted motorists to a major traffic disruption on the N1 North freeway.

A minibus taxi overturned on the N1 North near Buccleuch interchange, leaving five people dead. Picture: Supplied

According to Gauteng traffic police, the accident happened about 12.20pm with multiple injuries and fatalities.

Spar aims to eat Shoprite’s township lunch with SaveMor

Spar, one of South Africa’s biggest grocery retailers, has entered the township economy with SaveMor, a low-cost grocery store.

This is Spar’s version of Shoprite’s Usave, which dominates the township economy with 500 stores.

The opening of the revamped SaveMor store in Polokwane. Picture: Supplied

The first revamped SaveMor store is located in Polokwane, with Spar looking to roll out more in the future. SaveMor is also the name of Spar-owned products, similar to Pick n Pay’s no name brand.

Mpudi Maubane, communications and sponsorship manager for the Spar Group, told The Citizen SaveMor is designed to bring affordable, quality essentials closer to communities in rural and township areas.

Major news for Joburg residents who own security cameras

The Johannesburg city council has confirmed the repeal of a by-law regulating private closed circuit television (CCTV) systems.

The city suggested in August that it would repeal the by-law on the back of intense legal pressure by civil organisations.

Picture: iStock

The by-law was adopted in February and gave the city sweeping powers over private security surveillance installations.

A legal challenge to the by-law was spearheaded by the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Here are five more stories of the day:

